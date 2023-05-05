The Daviess County High School softball team got off to a quick start at the plate, and Raylee Roby struck out nine batters in the circle as the No. 4 Lady Panthers claimed a 9-2 win over district foe Owensboro on Thursday at DCHS.

Sadie Morris opened scoring with a lead-off home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning, and two batters later, Jessie Daniels clubbed a two-RBI home run to right — her 12th long ball of the season — to give the Lady Panthers an early 3-0 advantage.

