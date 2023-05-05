The Daviess County High School softball team got off to a quick start at the plate, and Raylee Roby struck out nine batters in the circle as the No. 4 Lady Panthers claimed a 9-2 win over district foe Owensboro on Thursday at DCHS.
Sadie Morris opened scoring with a lead-off home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning, and two batters later, Jessie Daniels clubbed a two-RBI home run to right — her 12th long ball of the season — to give the Lady Panthers an early 3-0 advantage.
“I felt like early on, we were patient at the plate,” said DC coach John Biggs. “We hit some balls hard. Obviously, Sadie leads off the game with a home run, and that set the tone early.”
The Lady Panthers added to their lead with another trio of runs in the third inning. Annie Newman led off with a double and then scored on an RBI base hit by Callie Smith. Later in the frame, Makayla Rowan clubbed an RBI single and Kaydence Hamilton, who got on with a base hit, scored on an OHS error for a 6-0 edge.
Three more runs in the fourth — Hamilton hit an RBI single, courtesy runner Kylie Bowlds scored on another Lady Devils error, and Hamilton plated a run on Danielle Beckwith’s sacrifice fly — capped off DC’s scoring and left the Lady Panthers with a 9-0 lead.
Owensboro (8-17, 0-6) struck in the top of the seventh inning when Hessi Johnson reached on a error on a hard-hit ground ball, followed a batter later by Ellington Embry’s two-run home run to center field. The Lady Devils couldn’t manufacture any runs from there, however.
“Daviess County’s a tough team,” said OHS coach Quincy Moorman. “Everybody knows they’re a top-four or -five team in the state, so we knew what we were getting into coming in. Our district’s pretty strong. We just got to find a way to put it together. We scattered some hits off of Roby for the first time, we just didn’t put them together back-to-back when we needed them early on. We got down 3-0 and we got a couple hits, but it was too spaced out. We couldn’t put anything together.
“Today, we got a little bit from everywhere but not two or three in a row, and that happens.”
Roby earned the complete-game pitching win after allowing one earned run on three hits with only one walk.
“I thought she was moving the ball fairly well in and out, changing locations a little bit,” Biggs said of the senior. “She got behind in the count a couple times and we had to come a little bit closer in the zone than what we wanted to because we didn’t want to give up walks, but I thought all in all, she did a nice job.
“The one home run that was hit there, the girl really barreled it up really well. It was a pitch that, if I had to do over, I probably wouldn’t call that particular pitch, but she did a good job of staying on it and hitting the ball.”
Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs for DC, Newman finished 2-for-4 with two runs, and Smith added a pair of hits.
Embry went 2-for-3 with her two-run home run to pace Owensboro.
“Owensboro is a much-improved team,” Biggs said. “I said the first time we played them that they would be a different team by the end of the season. They’re playing some good ball. I thought they had some really quality at-bats against Raylee, and that’s a good game for us going into the (district) tournament and the last week of the season.”
Owensboro plays again Friday in a home matchup against Butler County, while DC is set to host No. 3 McCracken County in a doubleheader Saturday. OHS and DC will square off again in the first round of the 9th District Tournament.
OWENSBORO 000 000 2 — 2 3 4
DAVIESS COUNTY 303 300 x — 9 11 1
WP-Roby. LP-Palmer. 2B-Newman (DC). HR-Daniels, Morris (DC), Embry (O).
