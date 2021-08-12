Brooke Schwartz finished with three goals and Steeley Walker added a pair of scores to help the Daviess County High School girls’ soccer team capture a 6-0 victory over district foe Owensboro in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
It took some time for the Lady Panthers to get going before finally breaking through on Schwartz’s goal with 16 minutes left in the first half — a score that helped DC claim a 1-0 advantage at halftime.
During intermission, the message from veteran Lady Panthers coach David Sandifer was clear.
“We were not connecting whatsoever in the midfield to get to our strikers,” said Walker, one of the team’s seven seniors. “We were unconnected as a team, as a whole. He was really just explaining to us about how we need to pick up our intensity and how we need to play as a team.”
In the second half, however, things clicked for DC.
Schwartz scored two goals in a five-minute span midway through the second half, propelling the Lady Panthers to a three-goal advantage.
“It was just my teammates giving me good passes,” the junior said. “At the end, we decided to connect. In the beginning, we weren’t really talking to each other. At the end, we kind of got in each others’ heads, and we figured it out.”
Back-to-back scores by Walker then gave DC a 5-0 lead with six minutes left to play, followed by freshman Kate McCain’s late goal to cap off the game’s scoring.
It wasn’t the start to the game the Lady Panthers wanted, Walker said, but she was glad to see her team overcome its nerves as the match progressed.
“We have a few new girls that really haven’t started many varsity minutes and they’re coming back on the field, I’m sure we had jitters,” she admitted. “And our returning seniors, like myself as well, had some jitters coming onto the field. But we just had those at the beginning and we had to shake them off.”
The Lady Panthers finished with an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal, with Owensboro’s best scoring chance coming on a shot that bounced off the left post late in the first half.
After intermission, Lady Devils coach Michael Lovett said, his team failed to maintain its intensity.
“I thought we came out ready to compete, thought we played a solid first half,” he said. “I was happy with our progress. I was happy with our possession and our fight.
“We, unfortunately, had to take a water break called halftime, and we were just a different team. We lost focus, we lost our shape, and it was ultimately what cost us. ... It was unfortunate because I think we’re a better team than we showed, but the scoreboard says otherwise.”
OHS junior goalkeeper Chandler Worth recorded five saves and even got a hand on one of Schwartz’s goals, but to no avail.
Moving forward, Lovett noted, a priority for his team will be maintaining focus for a full game — something the Lady Devils will need in their next contest, a home matchup against 9th District rival Apollo on Tuesday.
“We don’t want to fall down 0-2 (in district play), so we’ve got to focus this next week and come out on Tuesday a completely different team and put together two halves,” he said.
The Lady Panthers return to action in this weekend’s DC Classic, with a Friday meeting against Boyle County and a Saturday matchup against Graves County.
