A shaky first half left the Daviess County High School girls' soccer team trailing by two goals at intermission, but the Lady Panthers fought back to force overtime and eventually pulled out a 4-3 win over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday at OCHS's Independence Field.
Kenlee Newcom scored goals at the 13:55 and 6:39 marks of the second half to draw DC even with the Lady Aces at three goals apiece, setting the stage for extra time.
After a scoreless five minutes, the game moved to a second overtime -- and 29 seconds later, Chloe Hinchcliffe put in the game-winner to lift DC to a golden-goal victory.
"The first few seconds, we obviously had such good combinations," Hinchcliffe said of the ending sequence. "It's how we should always play, but we lacked that in the first and second half."
According to Newcom, the Lady Panthers (12-2, 5-0 in 9th District) weren't mentally ready when the game began. A lot of it, she said, stemmed from one of DC's junior varsity players going down with an injury earlier in the afternoon.
"I think the second half, we all got upset and realized we need to play for her and it was time to show up and to play," she said. "We made some changes and everyone got mad. We showed the dog in us.
"Being down 2-0 is never good. We knew we were better than that. (Coaches) talked to us, and we realized it was time to show out, and we did."
The Lady Aces (4-4-1, 3-2) opened scoring five minutes into the game on Ashton Logsdon's goal, with an assist from Madeline Hayden. Emma Eyre's low direct kick with 17:16 left in the first half curled around the player wall and into the goal to give Catholic a 2-0 lead.
Meredith Campbell got the Lady Panthers on the board seven minutes into the second half, but the Lady Aces pushed their lead back to two goals when Whitnee Rice scored on a header with 21:31 remaining.
Newcom's late goals then forced overtime, setting up the extra-time victory.
"We were really nervous, but we knew if we played hard, we can always come out with the win," Hinchcliffe said. "Once you play with your heart, you're always gonna show out. We just needed to pick up our intensity and follow through."
According to Catholic coach Lindsey Overby, her team was simply worn down late in the game.
"We've just got to figure out how to hang tight when we're up," she said. "Honestly, outside of just some weak passes where we lost possession -- it was hard to get that back. Other than that, my 13 girls played with their heart for 90 minutes. It's an improvement.
"We've got to keep moving, and we've got to keep control of the game. Sometimes it's just unfortunate. You either win or you learn, and we learned a lot today."
The win kept DC unbeaten in district play, which Hinchcliffe said is always a goal for the Lady Panthers.
?It's huge," she said. "It's always a good feeling to win district games, especially against Catholic, one of our biggest rivals. It's always nice to come out with the win."
Ashlyn Payton finished with two assists for DC, while Hinchcliffe and Campbell had one goal and one assist apiece. Emma Patterson made five saves in goal.
Megan Goodwin recorded eight saves for Catholic.
