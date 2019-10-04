Elizabeth Moore had 15 kills. six digs and two aces to drive Daviess County past host Webster County 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 in a high school volleyball match on Thursday night in Dixon.
The Lady Panthers (18-8) also got production from Jasmine Beasley (4 kills, 2 digs), Ryann Keller (20 assists, 3 digs), Delaney Evans (4 digs), Kinsley Phelps (6 kills, 2 blocks 4 digs, 2 aces), Kendal Goetz (13 digs), Ashton Johnson (6 kills, 3 digs), Hannah Axley (10 assists, 7 digs), and Kloee Phelps (2 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces).
OHIO COUNTY RALLIES PAST McLEAN
Ohio County rallied past host McLean County 9-25, 25-13, 15-12, 25-13 in a battle of 10th District rivals in Calhoun.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were Sarah Bratcher (11 digs), Kaitlyn Sampson (9 kills), Adrianna Joiner (9 kills, 4 aces), Anna Law (7 kills, 4 aces), Caroline Law (8 assists), and Camryn Kennedy (17 assists, 2 aces).
Ohio improved to 15-8, while McLean fell to 2-19.
GIRLS' SOCCERDAVIESS COUNTY 4, BOWLING GREEN 0
The Lady Panthers closed out their regular season schedule at Deer Park, posting a shutout over the visiting Purples.
Chloe Hinchcliffe scored two goals for DC (16-3-0), which also got goals from Kenlee Newcom and Kayla Vanover. Assists came from Sophie Jagoe, Meredith Campbell and Tori Beth Bayliss.
In goal, Emma Patterson had seven saves and Emma Pratt had one.
Bowling Green fell to 7-9-0.
OHIO COUNTY 10, APOLLO 0
The Lady Eagles had no problem at Apollo, defeating the E-Gals 10-0.
Carley Embry scored two goals to lead a balanced attack for Ohio County, which also got goals from Kacie Embry, Lacey Gordon, Maci Tichenor, Kinsey Embry, Ella Gaddis, Isabelle Abney, Skylar Gray, and Keeley Addington.
Gordon led with two assists, and Carley Embry, Tichenor and Laney Risinger also had scoring passes.
The Lady Eagles improved to 12-6-0, while the E-Gals fell to 0-13-1.
McLEAN COUNTY 3, RUSSELLVILLE 0
The Lady Cougars celebrated their Senior Night with a shutout of the visiting Lady Panthers in Calhoun.
McLean County got two goals from Kyndal Daugherty and another from Brilee Owens. Lady Cougars goalkeeper Jayden Howard made two saves.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 8, OWENSBORO 0
The visiting Lady Maroons rolled to a shutout victory over the Lady Devils at the OHS Soccer Complex at Shifley Park.
Chandler Worth had 17 saves for OHS.
The Lady Maroons, a 2nd Region power, improved to 17-1-1 on the season, while Owensboro fell to 3-11-0.
BOYS' SOCCERUNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 5, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
The visiting Blazers defeated the Aces in the team's final regular-season match of the 2019 season.
Joe Fusco scored the lone goal for Owensboro Catholic, which slipped to 8-8-1.
UHA improved to 12-6-1.
