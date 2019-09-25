The sets got more competitive as the night wore on, but the Daviess County High School volleyball team eventually prevailed in a 25-17, 25-20, 26-24 victory over district foe Owensboro on Tuesday night at OHS.
It wasn't the prettiest performance for the Lady Panthers, coach Tyla Bailey said, but it was enough to get the job done -- with Owensboro garnering plenty of praise, as well.
"I feel like Owensboro came to play, and it was a battle," Bailey said. "As far as our girls, thankfully they pulled it out even though we didn't play our best game."
After a 6-6 tie early in the first set, the Lady Panthers (17-6, 3-1 in 9th District) took a commanding lead behind the efforts of a 14-5 run. OHS (8-14, 0-4) cut the deficit to 23-17 late before DC won the two final points.
The Lady Devils opened the second set with a 4-1 lead, but the Lady Panthers scored eight unanswered points to pull ahead. Yet, OHS remained in the hunt. After trailing 14-7, the Lady Devils reeled off a 9-2 run that cut the deficit to just two points.
"We lost energy, and then silly mistakes started coming in," Bailey said. "(Owensboro) had their energy, and obviously, they capitalized on that. They played well."
However, a 5-0 burst put DC firmly in the lead, and the Lady Panthers held on for the set victory.
Neither team could build much of an advantage in the third set, with OHS pulling ahead late for a 23-20 lead. DC won the next three points to tie the contest before ultimately edging out the Lady Devils for the two-point set win.
"I'm very proud of my girls for the fight that they had in them tonight," OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. "I thought they played at a high level. I'll give props to Daviess County; they came out ready to play, but overall, I'm very proud of my girls and the way they fought tonight."
Hibbs could see the improved effort from her players as the evening went along.
"I think the first two sets, we let off on a couple of them," she said. "We let them go on some runs, and I think we shut that down in the third set. They didn't get on very many runs against us, so it was back and forth throughout that whole match.
"The past couple games, we've gotten on this rhythm, and I think we have a lot more confidence. We came back in some matches that they know they can win against tough teams. ... It's a wonder what a three-game winning streak can do for you."
For the Lady Panthers, Bailey just wants to see better focus as her team heads down the final stretch of the season.
"We've got to battle, point by point," she said. "We can't take any balls off, any plays off, and we've just got to play our game, regardless of who's on the other side. Point by point, play by play, just play our game."
Stat leaders for DC included Elizabeth Moore (13 kills, six digs, two aces); Ashton Johnson (nine kills, five digs); Kinsley Phelps (six kills, four blocks, two aces); Jasmine Beasley (five kills, three blocks, two aces); Kloee Phelps (three kills, 14 digs, two aces); Hannah Axley (18 assists, three digs); Ryann Keller (12 assists); Kendal Goetz (10 digs); Delaney Evans (six digs); and Chea Bowers (five digs).
The Lady Devils' stat leaders were Armanda Pappas (two kills, two blocks, five digs); Audretta Tyler (nine digs); Brooklyn Williams (two aces, four kills, two blocks); Jersie Rhineburger (three aces, 16 digs); Kennedy Thompson (six digs, four assists); Krystell Pappas (six aces, seven assists, seven digs); Lainey Hayden (four kills, five digs, five blocks); Mia Covington (two kills); and Mykael Winstead (two kills, two assists, five digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.