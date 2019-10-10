Daviess County finished the Girls' 9th District Soccer Tournament with a second straight shutout, taking a 6-0 win over Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday night.
The Lady Panthers won their fourth straight 9th District championship. Both DC and Catholic advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament at Deer Park.
"We came out a little tight, but after the first 15 minutes we settled in, the girls started moving better, creating some opportunities," DC coach David Sandifer said.
Chloe Hinchcliffe had a header in the box for DC's first goal in the seventh minute. Steeley Walker scored her fifth goal of the district tournament -- her first against Catholic -- in the 32nd minute for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Meredith Campbell was close in for her goal in the 45th minute, and Bree Owen squared up to the goal for a shot from 25 yards for a 4-0 DC lead in the 48th minute.
Hinchcliffe scored her second goal of the night from about 20 yards. Kenlee Newcom closed the scoring in the last two minutes off a two-touch pass.
"We all came out fired up and ready to play," Newcom said. "We were mentally focused this game. Everyone played together. This was pretty awesome."
Senior defensive player Hannah Hurt was on the back line helping DC to its first straight shutout.
"We knew what we needed to do," Hurt said. "We have to play 80 minutes and stay in to the game for that whole time."
"Defensively the girls played pretty well," Sandifer said. "Hannah (Hurt) did a good job in the back, Elizabeth (Collier), Mackenzie (Sweatt), Lauren (Fuqua), they all played pretty solid. Ashlyn Payton played extremely well. We got goals from different girls, which always helps."
Sophie Jagoe had three assists, and Avery McNeily had two.
DC went to 18-3 on the season.
Catholic was trying to hold on without leading scorer Lily Moore, who has a foot injury, and Ashton Logsdon, who also was sitting out with an injury.
"The reality is I had 11 players, he has 12 seniors," Catholic coach Lindsey Overby said. "We held on strong. We played 80 minutes full of heart, grit and guts. I could not be more proud of them. I'll take 6-0 playing with 11 players."
Catholic fell to 9-8-1.
