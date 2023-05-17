The Daviess County High School softball team jumped out to an early lead, and pitcher Raylee Roby kept No. 23 Owensboro Catholic at bay as the No. 4 Lady Panthers captured a 6-1 win in the 9th District Tournament championship game Tuesday night at Apollo High School.
The victory cemented the fourth consecutive district title for DC, and both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament on Saturday at Grayson County High School.
However, the Lady Panthers (27-4) had to overcome an early push by Catholic. The Lady Aces (21-11) loaded the bases to start the game, but Roby struck out the next two batters and forced a ground out to keep the Lady Aces off the board.
In the bottom of the first, Jessie Daniels and Annie Newman got on base with consecutive two-out base hits. An error at first base allowed Daniels to score, and Callie Smith hit an RBI single to put DC up 2-0. Two batters later, Kaitlyn Hill clubbed a two-run double that pushed the Lady Panthers to a four-run advantage.
“It was huge in that first inning when they got bases loaded and no outs, and we were able to get out of that without giving up any runs,” Lady Panthers coach John Biggs said. “That’s just a huge momentum swing. If they were able to get a couple runs there, that probably changes a little bit. And then we were able to put up four runs there in the first inning. We’ve been able to score some runs early throughout the year. When you do that, it calms everybody down a little bit.
“I really liked the energy that we brought tonight, I thought it was much better than last night — just the whole approach.”
Roby, who collected nine strikeouts, gave up two hits and walked five in the complete-game win, didn’t allow any other runners to reach scoring position until the top of the fifth inning.
Maci Merritt drew a walk, Brooke Hamilton singled, and Bailey Hamilton walked to load the bases with two outs. Addison Tignor then drew a bases-loaded walk to trim the Lady Aces’ deficit to 4-1, but Catholic again left the bases loaded at the end of the inning.
“Some of them had success (at the plate), we just didn’t have them at the right time,” Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps said. “We had runners on base and didn’t get that key hit. They got runners on base and had two bloop singles over the shortstop’s head. They get those four runs, where if we get one of those right there, maybe we could’ve gotten a couple of runs — and then that game’s totally different. That was the biggest part, I think.
“I was fine with the way they played, I just didn’t like how the result was.”
DC capped off scoring in the bottom of the fifth when Kayley Payne led off with a single, and two batters later, Daniels hammered a home run to left field.
“Of course, Jessie getting the home run there in the sixth inning, that was big because they had just scored in the top of the inning, so we answered that,” Biggs said. “I just felt our approach was much better tonight, and we were much more patient at the plate and had some good at-bats.”
Daniels finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for DC, while Hill added a pair of RBIs. Payne and Callie Smith recorded two hits apiece.
Catholic finished with just two hits.
“I thought Raylee was good,” Biggs said of his pitcher. “I thought as the game went along, we were able to make some adjustments like we’ve been able to do. Callie, we were communicating back and forth on some things and giving her some freedom to help me on calling pitches and what she was seeing up there (as a catcher). That was big too, especially when you play a team a third time. There are no secrets.
“I thought all in all, defense was good, and even the three innings there that we didn’t have a run, we got people on base in two of them and we had opportunities. That’s all you can give yourself.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 400 020 x — 6 9 1
WP-Roby. LP-Robbins. 2B-Hill (DC), Ba. Hamilton (OC). HR-Daniels (DC).
