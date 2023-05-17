The Daviess County High School softball team jumped out to an early lead, and pitcher Raylee Roby kept No. 23 Owensboro Catholic at bay as the No. 4 Lady Panthers captured a 6-1 win in the 9th District Tournament championship game Tuesday night at Apollo High School.

The victory cemented the fourth consecutive district title for DC, and both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament on Saturday at Grayson County High School.

