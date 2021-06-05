The Daviess County Lady Panthers are district champions once again.
Jessie Daniels and Millie Roberts both went 3-for-3 at the plate, with Roberts driving in three runs and Daniels bringing in two scores, to help DC capture a 7-5 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District Tournament championship game Friday at Parents Park.
The No. 7 Lady Panthers (28-6) jumped out to an early first-inning lead behind a two-RBI base hit by Roberts, followed by an RBI base hit by Daniels for a 3-0 advantage.
“It’s one of those things where I like that we set the tone early,” DC coach John Biggs said afterward. “We were able to get some runs on early in the game. I felt like we were patient, and that’s what we’re trying to continue doing.
“We’ve talked here in the last couple of weeks — if we get people on base, good things will start happening.”
The Lady Aces (20-13) responded in the top of the second frame on Addison Tignor’s RBI single to score Bailey Hamilton, who reached safely on an error.
Brooke Hamilton led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to bring Catholic within 3-2, but two runs in the bottom of the frame — another RBI by Roberts that helped score Sophie Simone and another Daniels RBI — pushed DC ahead 5-2.
From there, both teams scored in every inning for the rest of the game.
“That was key,” Biggs said. “It seemed like every time they did score a run, we were able to answer or at least get people on base. ... I felt like it was important to have an answer every time they had an answer.”
Bailey Hamilton hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth, and the Lady Aces had an opportunity to score two runs on the play, but the DC relay throw led to a play at the plate and the third out of the frame.
Simone’s RBI double scored Katie Mewes, who reached with a base hit in the bottom of the fifth.
Lilli Grant clubbed a sacrifice fly to score Brooke Hamilton in the top of the sixth, and DC answered with an RBI base hit by Greysee Whiteker in the bottom of the inning.
Hannah Carter’s RBI double sliced the Lady Aces’ deficit to 7-5 in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Panthers were able to force a third out to secure the victory.
“We applied pressure, we just couldn’t hold them a couple times when we needed to,” Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps said. “We felt good about the game, the difference was the little plays we didn’t make that (Daviess County) did.”
Carter and Brooke Hamilton finished with two hits apiece for Catholic, with Carter clubbing a double.
Abby Newman had a pair of doubles for DC, and Simone chipped in two hits with a double of her own.
Whiteker earned the pitching win after scattering seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
“Greysee did a nice job in the circle tonight,” Biggs said. “She kept them off balance. Even with the miscues that we had, we made some really nice plays. A big momentum swing for us was the relay and when we were able to throw the runner out at home. That was big.
“We buckled down and made the plays when we needed to make them.”
Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament, which begins Saturday morning in Morgantown.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 010 111 1 — 5 7 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 300 211 x — 7 12 1
WP-Whiteker. LP-Hatchett. 2B-A. Newman 2, Roberts, Simone (DC), Ba. Hamilton, Carter (OC). HR-Br. Hamilton (OC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.