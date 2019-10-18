The Daviess County High School girls' soccer team has earned a spot in the KHSAA State Tournament for the second time in three years.
Getting contributions across the board, the Lady Panthers captured a 6-0 victory over Ohio County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game on a chilly Thursday night at Deer Park.
DC will move on to semi-state competition Monday at Henderson County, which defeated University Heights 3-0 to win the 2nd Region title Thursday night.
But first, the Lady Panthers celebrated their accomplishment.
"We came out with a lot of effort and we just played super hard," said senior Ashlyn Payton, who was one of six different players to score. "We didn't want to end our season. We have 12 seniors, and we didn't want to end it on our field."
Kenlee Newcom opened scoring for DC (20-3) with a goal on Meredith Campbell's assist in the seventh minute. A follow-up goal by Shelby Sandifer off of a rebound and later Payton's goal from a Bree Owens assist gave the Lady Panthers a 3-0 advantage at halftime.
The second half was much of the same.
Chloe Hinchcliffe scored shortly after intermission, Sophie Jagoe recorded a goal on an assist from Newcom, and Avery McNeiley's goal assisted by Maci Sanders provided the final margin with 4:30 remaining.
"We worked really hard and we came back from last year," said senior defender Hannah Hurt, referencing DC's last-minute loss in last season's regional final. "We pushed through all 80 minutes (tonight) and didn't let down.
"We worked hard over the summer and in each game coming up to the postseason. All of that paid off."
Lady Panthers coach David Sandifer credited his team's seniors for helping start his team's momentum early in the year.
"This is something that the seniors have worked very hard for," he said. "It's something they've talked about. We went to the state final four a couple years ago, and we felt like we left some unfinished business on the table last year, so this has been a goal -- to win the region and advance to the state tournament.
"They are a great bunch of kids, they work hard, and they've got great personalities. We're very proud of them. They played an excellent game tonight, executed the game plan that we had in place and just did a super job."
Ohio County, which broke through and advanced to the 3rd Region Tournament championship game for the first time in nine seasons, finished its season at 14-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.