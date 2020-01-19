Josie Aull scored 21 points and Cassidy Morris added 20 points to help Whitesville Trinity take a 50-46 win over Russellville on Saturday in Russellville.
Aull made four 3-pointers in the win.
Trinity broke a five-game losing streak and is 8-9.
Amiyah Collier and Brinley Mason scored 10 points apiece for Russellville (11-7).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11-10-13-16 — 50
RUSSELLVILLE 13-2-11-20 — 46
Whitesville Trinity (50) — Aull 21, Morris 20, McDowell 4, Kinsey 3, Hatfield 2.
Russellville (46) — Collier 10, Mason 10, White-Carver 9, Dowlen 8, Morris 4, Hines 3, Kennedy 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 53, OHIO COUNTY 40
Aleigha Mucker scored 19 points to lift the Lady Tigers to a win in Hartford.
Sydney Tucker posted 14 points for Breckinridge County (15-3), and Cassidy McDaniel added 11 points.
Ella Gaddis led the Lady Eagles (9-8) with 11 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 14-13-11-15 — 53
OHIO COUNTY 8-8-19-5 — 40
Breckinridge County (53) — Mucker 19, Sy. Tucker 14, McDaniel 11, Tabor 7, Sk. Tucker 2.
Ohio County (40) — Gaddis 11, Bullock 8, Kennedy 7, Probus 5, Embry 4, Smuth 3, Sandefur 2.
BOYS McLEAN COUNTY 66, EVANSVILLE DAY 53
Logan Patterson scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Cougars’ win in Evansville.
Trey Englehardt added 11 points for McLean County (11-5), and Brayden Bishop chipped in 10 points. Brady Dame snagged 10 boards, as well.
Tyler Myers scored a game-high 30 points for Evansville Day (4-8).
McLEAN COUNTY 16-18-12-20 — 66
EVANSVILLE DAY 15-16-6-16 — 53
McLean County (66) — Patterson 25, Englehardt 11, Bishop 10, Springer 9, Dame 8, Clark 3.
Evansville Day (33) — Myers 30, Wilsey 9, Kunst 7, Bivins 5, Rimawl 2.
RUSSELLVILLE 50, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 48
Ethan Howard scored 18 points and Landon Huff added 13 for Whitesville Trinity in Russellville.
The Raiders slipped to 6-13.
Jaquis Todd scored 19 points and Josh Allen added 18 for Russellville (5-9).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11-12-14-9 — 48
RUSSELLVILLE 9-11-16-14 — 50
Whitesville Trinity (48) — Howard 18, Huff 13, Foster 5, Hall 5, Wright 3, Boarman 2, Wathen 2.
Russellville (50) — Todd 19, Allen 18, Cheaney 6, Kimbro 5, Gamble 2.
