OWESPTS-09-15-22 TRINITY FEATURE

Whitesville Trinity’s Addison Mills (17) looks to block a spike by Daviess County’s Kayla Thomson during a game Tuesday at DCHS’s Luther Beatley Court.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team reached the 3rd Region Tournament championship game for the first time in school history last season, and the Lady Raiders are looking for more as the second half of the 2022 season rolls on.

Following Tuesday’s three-set sweep over district foe Grayson County, Trinity sits at 16-4 overall with a 5-0 mark in 12th District competition and has won six consecutive matches.

