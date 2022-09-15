The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team reached the 3rd Region Tournament championship game for the first time in school history last season, and the Lady Raiders are looking for more as the second half of the 2022 season rolls on.
Following Tuesday’s three-set sweep over district foe Grayson County, Trinity sits at 16-4 overall with a 5-0 mark in 12th District competition and has won six consecutive matches.
Trinity will host Butler County in its regular-season district finale Thursday before heading off to the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament this weekend in Richmond. The Lady Raiders won the All ‘A’ regional crown with victories over Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County and Edmonson County last weekend, and they’re scheduled to face Todd County Central, Eminence and Raceland in pool play at the state level Friday and Saturday.
According to THS coach Daniel Morris, his team has been hard at work all season as they attempt to make more program history.
“We want to keep going, keep pushing with all these big wins,” Morris said. “... It gets us ready for competition this weekend for All ‘A’ state.
“We’re ready to make some noise in the All ‘A’ state.”
Since taking over the program in 2019, Morris has made a concentrated effort to increase the overall skill level for Trinity — which he hopes translates onto success on the biggest stages.
“I like to take pride in everything I do,” he said. “When I took this job — this is my fourth year coaching, so four years ago — I wanted to flip the routine of how Trinity would play well against all of the smaller schools. We would play really well and be better with the smaller competition, but I wanted to flip it to where we would compete with the bigger schools like Daviess County, Owensboro, Apollo, Catholic, all of the big-school names.”
It began with self-confidence for the Lady Raiders.
“Drilling the belief in those girls was the biggest thing out of all of that,” Morris added. “So far, I’ve been able to do it and we’ve been able to grow.”
Trinity has primarily been paced this season by an experienced group that includes Hannah Nash, whose 220 kills put her in the top 10 in Kentucky; Josie Aull, who’s among the state leaders with 477 assists; and Caroline Hall, whose 277 digs put her just within the top 10 in the KHSAA. Other top contributors include Georgia Howard (199 digs, 113 kills); Kenzie McDowell (104 kills, 19 blocks); Abby Payne (174 digs); Addison Mills (59 kills, 14 blocks); and Sarah Payne (69 digs).
As a team, Trinity is tied for third in the state with 43 set victories, behind only 3rd Region foe Ohio County (46) and Paintsville (45).
Morris is also encouraged that his team hasn’t yet hit its peak.
“One of the things we’ve still got to work on is getting a little more touches,” he said. “The more touches we have, the better we can run our offense. It’s a work in progress.
“We’re in the gym every single day, just practicing. We’re getting in the reps on how we should be working. There’s still room for improvement, but we’re ready.”
