Whitesville Trinity rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture a 6-5 walk-off victory over Union County on Monday in Whitesville.
Katherine Hibbitt went 4-for-4 for the Lady Raiders (10-8), Abby Payne finished 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the seventh, and Raylee Higdon added an RBI double in the seventh.
Union County fell to 10-14.
UNION COUNTY 012 000 2 — 5 9 4
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 020 000 4 — 6 9 4
WP-Barnett. LP-Jenkins. 2B-Higdon, Payne (T).
BASEBALL OHIO COUNTY 5 HENDERSON COUNTY 4
Matthew Smith went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the Eagles’ victory in Hartford.
Graydon Smith finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Ohio County (11-11).
Henderson County slipped to 14-9.
HENDERSON COUNTY 100 102 0 — 4 6 0
OHIO COUNTY 122 000 x — 5 8 4
WP-Walker. LP-Gardner. 2B-Barnard (O), Gardner (H).
McLEAN COUNTY 11 WEBSTER COUNTY 1
The Cougars erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning to capture a win in Dixon.
Cruz Lee went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for McLean County (8-12), Will Logsdon finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Connor Mitchuson added two hits, and Zane Decker scored twice.
Webster County fell to 7-18.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 (10)01 — 11 9 3
WEBSTER COUNTY 000 010 — 1 1 2
WP-Lovell. LP-Taylor. 2B-C. Lee, Logsdon (M).
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8 OHIO COUNTY 1
The Aces got singles wins from Davis Brocato, Matthew Hyland, Patrick Hauke, Tucker Ray and John Crawford Silvert in a victory at Moreland Park.
Doubles winners for Catholic were Cooper Danzer/Houston Danzer, Brett Conder/Ray and Nolan Murphy/Sam Fulkerson.
Ohio County’s singles winner was Lofton Graham.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9 OHIO COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces swept competition at Moreland Park behind singles victories from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz, Hadley Corley, Christina Head and Molly Meyer.
Catholic’s doubles winners included Elizabeth Hayden/Julia Marshall, Ginny Young/Savanna Lewis and Madison Clark/Maddie Meyer.
