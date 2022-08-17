The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team opened the season on the right foot Tuesday night, capturing a 3-0 victory over visiting Apollo at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
The Lady Raiders won 25-14, 25-16, 25-18.
“First game of the year, the jitters came out early, but it went well,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said afterward. “Overall, we played really well. I think the Bluegrass and preseason games and scrimmages have helped. We played pretty well.”
The Lady Raiders jumped out of the gate early, winning nine of the first 12 points of the first set before building a double-digit lead and pulling away for the 1-0 lead.
Both teams battled back and forth early in the second set, but the Lady Raiders used a 13-4 scoring run to capture the win.
Neither team found much separation in the third set, with Apollo pulling to within 13-11 midway through. However, Trinity again found a run — going up 20-14 to seize control and hold on for the overall win.
“With the practice we had yesterday, they performed better than I thought they would do,” Morris admitted. “We played pretty well overall.
“The defense was great. One thing we’ve got to work on is doing a little better at the net. The better we can do that, the better we are.”
Hannah Nash finished with 16 kills and four digs for the Lady Raiders, who also got 32 assists from Josie Aull.
Caroline Hall had seven aces, two assists and 23 digs; Abby Payne produced five kills, 11 digs and four aces; Addison Mills recorded five kills and three digs; Kenzie McDowell added four kills, nine digs and two blocks; Georgia Howard had three kills and 14 digs; and Sarah Payne chipped in five digs.
Despite the loss, Apollo coach Mary Howard was pleased with her players’ tenacity to open the season.
“They’ve got a lot of fight,” she said of the E-Gals. “We’ve just got a lot of inexperience and youth. It’s a process. One thing we talk about with our team daily is trusting the process, and every day just work on improving and we’ll get there.
“Trinity’s got a great tam. They were a regional contender last year in the finals and are right back where they left off. There was a lot of fight in our girls tonight, I loved to see that. They battled, but right now we’re just trusting the process.”
Individual stats for Apollo were unavailable.
For Trinity, the victory was the first step as the Lady Raiders aspire for another deep postseason run.
“That’s what we hope to do this year,” Morris said. “We want to make another run the same way, if not better.”
Both teams will return to action at the Apollo Summer Slam, which is slated to start Friday.
