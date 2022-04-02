Macie Aguilar went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored four runs to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 17-7 softball win over McLean County on Friday in Whitesville.
Katherine Hibbitt finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Raiders (5-2), Abby Payne added a pair of RBIs and two runs, and Sarah Payne and Allie Graham each had two hits and scored twice.
Claire Hudson drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars (0-8), who also got two hits apiece from Amber Willis, Kelsey Powerll and Shelby Athenton. Olivia Baird plated two runs.
McLEAN COUNTY000 610 — 7 9 0
WHITESVILLE TRINITY904 022 — 17 11 1
WP-Barnett. LP-Willis. 2B-Hibbitt, Payne (T), Hudson, Johnson (MC). 3B: Morris (T).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.