Hannah Nash had nine kills to help lead Whitesville Trinity past host Edmonson County 28-26, 25-17, 25-16 in a high school volleyball match Thursday night in Brownsville.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Raiders (9-11) were Avery Barnett (2 kills, 4 assists), Taylor Pedley (15 digs, 3 assists), Abby Payne (6 digs), Cassidy Morris (3 aces, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs), Josie Booker (11 digs), Lexie Barnett (4 digs), Morgan Kinsey (2 aces, 6 kills, 2 digs), Josie Aull (3 aces, 11 digs, 17 assists), and Jenna McDowell (4 kills).
LADY DEVILS TOP FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Krystell Pappas produced 10 assists, four aces, four digs and two kills to drive Owensboro to a 25-14, 25-18 victory over visiting Franklin-Simpson.
Other stat leaders for OHS included Mykael Winstead (3 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs), Mia Covington (5 kills), Kennedy Thompson (4 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (4 digs, 3 aces), Brooklyn Williams (3 kills, 2 digs) and Audretta Tyler (2 digs).
OHIO COUNTYSWEEPS CLOVERPORT
Ohio County posted a 25-10, 25-15 victory at Cloverport.
Stat leaders for the Lady Eagles (12-8) included Sarah Bratcher (4 digs), Grace Zunun (3 kills), Adrianna Joiner (4 kills), Kamryn Combs (5 kills), Anna Law (5 kills), Caroline Law (7 assists) and Camryn Kennedy (12 assists).
APOLLO LOSES IN5 AT CALDWELL
Caldwell County rallied for a 25-14, 24-26, 17-25, 30-28, 15-9 victory over visiting Apollo in Princeton.
Stat leaders for the E-Gals were Whitley Chambers (17 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs), Natalie Ewing (15 kills, 6 blocks), Brylee Rhodes (12 kills, 5 blocks), Tallie Satterfield (47 assists, 3 blocks) and Hallie Wilson (23 digs, 3 aces).
BRECK SWEEPS DC
The Lady Tigers outlasted Daviess County for a 27-25, 25-11, 25-23 victory at DCHS.
Stat leaders for the Lady Panthers (17-7) were Elizabeth Moore (10 kills, 4 digs), Ashton Johnson (7 kills, 2 digs), Jasmine Beasley (5 kills, 3 blocks), Kloee Phelps (5 kills, 10 digs), Kinsley Phelps (4 kills, 4 blocks), Ryann Keller (14 assists, 4 blocks), Hannah Axley (15 assists, 7 digs), Delaney Evans (6 digs, 3 aces), Kendal Goetz (11 digs) and Chea Bowers (10 digs).
Breckinridge County improved to 20-2.
GIRLS' SOCCERBOWLING GREEN 2, OHIO COUNTY 0
The Lady Purples shut out the Lady Eagles in Bowling Green.
Ohio County goalkeeper Gracie Hall was credited with 16 saves.
Bowling Green improved to 7-8, while Ohio County fell to 9-6.
BOYS' SOCCEROWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4, WEBSTER COUNTY 0
Lance Dickens and Joe Fusco each had two goals as the host Aces blanked the Trojans.
Fusco, Dominic Ranallo and Evan Goetz had assists, and Catholic goalkeeper Caleb Ranallo made five saves.
The Aces improved to 7-7-1, while Webster County slipped to 3-10-1.
