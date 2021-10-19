Cassidy Morris posted 11 kills and two digs, and Hannah Nash added nine kills with two blocks and two digs as Whitesville Trinity rolled to a 3-0 high school volleyball victory over Butler County in the 12th District Tournament Monday night in Brownsville.
The Lady Raiders won 25-13, 25-16, 25-7 and will play for the district title Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Edmonson County High School.
Josie Aull recorded 24 assists, three digs and two aces for Trinity (24-5), while Georgia Howard added 13 digs, one kill and an ace. Taylor Pedley contributed 12 digs and two aces, and Abby Payne finished with seven digs with three aces. Kenzie McDowell added four kills and two digs, and Corli Mills tallied one dig.
Butler County finished its season at 11-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.