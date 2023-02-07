Meade County’s defensive pressure and offensive balance were too much for Owensboro Catholic to overcome Monday night, as the Lady Aces fell 59-42 in a girls high school basketball matchup at the Sportscenter.

Hailee Johnson scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed four rebounds for Catholic (18-6), while Karmin Riley added 14 points, three steals and a pair of assists.

