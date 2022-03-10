LEXINGTON — Meade County refused to lose Wednesday morning.
Peyton Bradley scored a game-high 23 points, including 12 points in the decisive fourth quarter, and the Lady Waves rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to upend Boyd County 53-46 in the first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.
With the win, Meade County (28-6) advances to play 6th Region champion Bullitt East (31-4) in the state quarterfinals Friday.
“It’s just a tale of two different halves,” Lady Waves coach Dina Hackert said of her team’s victory. “The kids picked up a lot of defensive steals and deflections — and we love when our defense can be our offense — but we also knocked down some shots.
“We didn’t shoot well in the first half, and some of that’s the stage of this and getting used to it. The second half, our defense turned into some good momentum for our offense.”
The Lady Waves trailed 32-16 with 7:27 left in the third quarter but then began using full-court defensive pressure to create havoc — forcing Boyd County (21-12) into 16 second-half turnovers that led to 16 points.
Meade County fought back to within 40-31 at the end of the third period following Paige Medley’s layup with 28 seconds left, then opened the final frame with a 10-0 outburst to take its first lead since the opening minute of the contest.
Three lead changes later, Medley and Bradley combined to go 4-for-4 at the free-throw line following a foul and subsequent technical foul on Boyd County’s Jasmine Jordan. The foul shots gave Meade County a 47-44 edge with 1:54 remaining, and Bradley converted all six of her free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“Our team, we fight until the end,” said Bradley, a freshman guard who also grabbed five rebounds. “We know we’re never going to give up, especially when we’re down a lot. We’re going to pick each other up every play.”
Bradley connected on 5-of-13 shots from the floor, including a 4-of-8 mark from 3-point range, and sank 9-of-10 free-throw attempts. Hackert called the performance “a typical game for Peyton.”
“She led the state in 3-point shooting,” Hackert said of Bradley, who shoots 45.1% from beyond the arc. “A lot of times when we get in transition, that’s when Peyton gets her open looks. The kids do really well with that.
“She’ll take what’s hers, but she’ll also feed to her teammates. They have a trust in one another, and I think that showed tonight.”
Boyd County held an 11-7 edge through the first quarter, then used a 14-2 scoring run in the second frame to seize a 29-16 halftime lead.
Katie Durbin scored 10 points for the Lady Waves, who shot only 32% from the field but made 6-of-17 shots from 3-point distance (35.3%) and 15-of-17 free throws (88.2%). Meade County committed 14 turnovers, leading to only three Boyd County points.
Audrey Biggs finished with 17 points for the Lady Lions, Emilee Neese posted 15 points, and Jordan tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds before receiving the technical foul, which fouled her out of the contest. Boyd County shot 29.5% from the floor, 5-of-20 from long range (25%) and 15-of-19 at the foul stripe (78.9%) with 23 turnovers leading to 23 points for Meade County. The Lady Lions also claimed advantages in rebounding (44-24) and second-chance points (16-5).
The Lady Waves got a major boost of confidence from their massive crowd advantage, and Hackert was sure to credit the Meade County faithful for their support.
“I can’t say enough about our fans,” she said, pausing for a moment. “I’m moved to tears at how our community has come out in this fashion. There’s something great about being from a rural area.
“Super proud of our kids, but more grateful for our community. Looking around the stands and seeing these kids do something for their community. Our thing this year is play for legacy — it’s all about who comes behind you. It’s about building something for the future.
“This is an incredible win for all of Meade County.”
MEADE COUNTY 7 9 15 22 — 53
BOYD COUNTY 11 18 11 6 — 46
Meade County (53) — Bradley 23, Durbin 10, Medley 6, Babb 4, Crawley 4, Clanton 3, Hardesty 3.
Boyd County (46) — Biggs 17, Neese 15, Jordan 11, Stevens 2, Bartrum 1.
