Meade County’s defense wreaked havoc throughout the night, and the Lady Waves sank 12 3-pointers on the way to a 74-30 win over Edmonson County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
With the victory, Meade County (26-6) advances to face Apollo (15-16) in the regional semifinals Friday.
“I thought our kids shot awful well tonight and played well,” Lady Waves coach Dina Hackert said. “It was good to get up and down the floor. They played good defense, they played aggressive without fouling — we’re working on that.
“I just thought everybody from start to finish shot the ball well, played well and shared the ball well.”
Paige Medley finished with a game-high 16 points for Meade County, while Peyton Bradley added 12 points and Aubrey Hardesty chipped in 10 points.
Nine different players scored for the Lady Waves, which Hackert attributed to her team’s overall balance.
“We really want to come out and not just rely on Peyton,” Hackert said of Bradley, Meade’s freshman guard who averages 20.1 points per game. “Peyton makes things happen and she’s a tremendous player, but this year we talked about the support around her.
“Our kids are in a nice rhythm. The kids are playing well at the right time. We don’t have COVID or injuries, and that’s always a good thing.”
Much of her team’s success, Hackert continued, stemmed from Meade County’s press that yielded plenty of scoring opportunities at the other end of the floor.
“There’s no secret, we like to get up and down the floor,” she said. “Our kids like that. We love for our defense to be our offense. We love transition baskets, that’s one of our goals — deflections and transition baskets — so when we can get going that way, it seems like we shoot better and we’re in a better rhythm.”
Meade County led 24-15 at the first break before extending its lead to 44-21 at intermission. The Lady Waves continued their momentum into the second half, seizing a 65-27 lead heading into the final frame before cruising to victory.
Paige Wolfe finished with 12 points to pace the Lady Cats (11-21).
Now, Meade County will turn its attention to Apollo, which dispatched Ohio County 59-38 in Tuesday’s late quarterfinal game. The last time the teams met, the Lady Waves won 70-57 in the season opener on Nov. 29.
“They’re playing well at the right time, but the further you go, the tougher it gets,” Hackert said of her players. “When kids learn their roles, it’s a beautiful thing. They’ve all learned their roles, they celebrate each other, and I love that about them.”
EDMONSON COUNTY 15 6 6 3 — 30
MEADE COUNTY 24 20 21 9 — 74
Edmonson County (30) — Wolfe 12, Williams 8, Cassady 7, Vincent 3.
Meade County (74) — Medley 16, Bradley 12, Hardesty 10, Clanton 9, Babb 8, Durbin 7, Ray 6, Crawley 4, Kiefer 2.
