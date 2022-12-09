Peyton Bradley scored 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and knocked down nine 3-pointers as Meade County rolled to an 85-5 victory over Cloverport on Thursday in Brandenburg.
Paige Medley added 14 points and Mattie Clanton added 12 points as the Lady Waves (3-1) connected on 21 shots from beyond the arc.
MEADE COUNTY 24 21 24 16 — 85
Meade County (85) — Bradley 33, Medley 14, M. Clanton 12, Durbin 7, Babb 6, Henley 6, Triplett 3, E. Clanton 2, Rider 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL TUESDAY BUTLER COUNTY 82, DAVIESS COUNTY 74
Gage Phelps scored 25 points and Jack Payne added 23 points as the Panthers fell in Morgantown.
Ty Price scored a game-high 35 points for Butler County (4-1), while Lawson Rice finished with 22 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 17 17 14 26 — 74
BUTLER COUNTY 13 18 22 29 — 82
Daviess County (74) — Phelps 25, Payne 23, Renfrow 8, Oberst 6, Floyd 4, McCain 4, Ayer 2, Brown 2.
Butler County (82) — Price 35, Rice 22, Castlen 9, Laughing 8, Deweese 4, Grubb 4.
