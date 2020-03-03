Kendall Wingler scored 24 points, and the hot-shooting Meade County High School girls’ basketball team rolled to a 67-38 victory against Ohio County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament Monday night at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Waves will advance to take on Owensboro Catholic in the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m.
Wingler scored 19 points in the second half, opting to set up teammates early in the game against a Lady Eagles defense intent on slowing her down. The 5-foot-11 senior guard entered as the state’s leading scorer at 31 points per game.
The main beneficiaries of Wingler’s passing were seventh-grader Peyton Bradley (17 points) and junior Jenna Gallimore (15 points), who knocked down five 3-pointers apiece.
“I thought our kids shot well tonight,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “They played together. We see a lot of different defenses because of Kendall, and we’ve seen them all year. We try to be the best prepared for that, but other kids have to knock down shots, and they did tonight.”
The Lady Waves (20-11) jumped out to a 20-11 lead on Bradley’s 3-pointer with 2:27 left in the first quarter, but Ohio County sophomore Addie Bullock converted a conventional three-point play moments later to help the Lady Eagles (18-14) draw within 20-14 at the end of the first period.
Meade County began pulling away in the second frame, getting 15 combined points from Bradley and Gallimore to build a 38-22 halftime advantage.
“I thought we had good effort,” Ohio County coach Matt Brigance said. “You’ve gotta give them a lot of credit, they shot lights out. I’ve watched a lot of film on them, and I haven’t seen them shoot the ball like that all year. They’re a good basketball team.
“We wanted to come out and chase (Wingler) and make the others beat us in a regional tournament atmosphere. They started hitting shots, and when they hit shots, their defense picked up. We turned the ball over, and I thought a couple times, we got caught up a little bit in them making that run and not settling down.”
Wingler scored 14 points in the third quarter to push Meade County to a 57-28 lead, allowing the Lady Waves to cruise in the final eight minutes.
“When you have to go man defense, Kendall can take over,” Hackert said. “On a night like tonight, we felt like if we could get them to a man, that would help us. Overall, it was a great team effort against a good team. Ohio County is a good team, we just shot extremely well tonight.”
Bullock led Ohio County with nine points, while Rain Embry, Ella Gaddis, Kelsey Kennedy and Heaven Vanover finished with six points apiece.
Despite the loss, Brigance said his team took a major step forward this season.
“I thought we had a good year,” he said. “We had a lot of injuries to battle through, we were 18-14 with a tougher schedule this year, got back to the regional tournament — I think we’ve got a lot to look forward to.
“We lose Katie Probus, a girl who played her heart out with 110%, but I think we’re gonna be a solid team next year and be tough to contend with.”
OHIO COUNTY 14-8-8-8 — 38
MEADE COUNTY 20-17-20-10 — 67
Ohio County (38) — Bullock 9, Embry 6, Gaddis 6, Kennedy 6, Vanover 6, Sandefur 4, Probus 1,
Meade County (67) — Wingler 24, Bradley 17, Gallimore 15, Clanton 5, Hardesty 4, Babb 2, Griffen 2.
