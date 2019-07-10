Former Owensboro High School star Aric Holman has been signed by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Tuesday night.
Per team policy, details of the deal were not released.
Holman, a 6-foot-10 power forward, played four years at Mississippi State, where he averaged 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots for his career. He tallied 12 double-doubles and blocked at least two shots in 61 games for the Bulldogs.
As a senior at Owensboro High School in 2015, Holman helped lead the Red Devils to the KHSAA State Basketball Championship at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Also on Tuesday, the Lakers announced the signing of former UNC Wilmington standout Devontae Cacok, who as a sophomore set an NCAA record in 2016-17 when he shot 80 percent from the field (184-of-230).
