Former five-star recruit and Evansville native Khristian Lander is transferring to Western Kentucky University for his final three years of eligibility, Lander announced Wednesday on social media.
Lander heads to Bowling Green after two years at Indiana, where he was recruited by former Hoosiers coach Archie Miller. Lander, a former point guard star at Evansville Reitz, left high school after his junior season to reclassify to the Class of 2020 and enroll early at IU. At Reitz, he was ranked the No. 27 player in the nation and the top-rated player in the state by 247Sports.
As a freshman under Miller at IU, Lander averaged 2.1 points per game and shot 26% from the field while playing 10.1 minutes per outing in 20 contests. Lander, who entered the transfer portal but chose to return for a sophomore year, appeared in only 13 games under coach Mike Woodson.
Lander will look to provide a boost to the Hilltoppers, who went 19-13 last year. His father, Keith, was a former member of the WKU football program.
