After primarily playing in a complementary role last year, Apollo’s Kennedy Lane burst onto the scene this season as one of the 3rd Region’s top scorers — and she’s only a freshman.
The 5-foot-8 guard is averaging 19.3 points per game, which puts her fourth in the region and second in the 9th District. With a skillset that allows Lane to contribute from all over the court, Apollo head coach Natalie Payne said, the sky’s the limit.
“She’s a tremendous scorer,” Payne said. “She just has a knack for putting the ball in the hole, whether it be from the perimeter or shot-faking and getting in the lane. She’s got really good body control, and her ability to get to the free-throw line makes her really, really tough to guard.
“In my 20 years of coaching, I haven’t had a kid in my program that has that ability to just be so versatile offensively, being that young. She breeds confidence when she’s got the ball in her hands. When she takes a shot from the 3-point line, I think it’s going in every time.”
On the year, Lane is connecting on 42.2% of her shots from the field, including a 54-of-148 mark from beyond the arc (36.5%) — good for 25th in the state. Lane is also a proven free-throw shooter, ranking 15th in Kentucky with an 80.7% clip.
Even as the top target on opponents’ scouting reports, Lane still finds a way to produce.
“She doesn’t get frustrated,” Payne said. “She moves so well without the basketball, she’s constantly moving, and she wants the ball in her hands. She’s not going to settle and get frustrated, because she’s just a gamer. When the lights come on, she’s ready. She doesn’t let things get to her too much for being that young, which is impressive.”
And, perhaps most beneficial for the E-Gals, is she’s still learning.
“She starting to understand the game a lot more,” Payne added. “We’re trying to teach her time and score, and she’s improving her defense. That’s an area that, when you come in as a middle schooler, there are a lot of weaknesses there. She’s buying into that. Her goal is to become a complete player.
“I know she wants to play at the next level as some point, and she definitely has the ability to do that. She’s a workhorse. She gets into the gym. If we’re off, she wants to get in the gym to get up extra shots, and it shows. She’s a gym rat, and it’s fun as a coach to have kids like that.”
Over Apollo’s last five games, Lane is scoring 27.2 points per outing — including performances of more than 30 points in three of her last five games. Her 24 points against Ohio County helped the E-Gals rally from a 13-point second-half deficit in Tuesday’s 53-46 victory.
For the E-Gals (7-15), who are looking for a strong close to the regular season before the start of the 9th District Tournament, Apollo’s coaches and players are looking for Lane to lead the way.
“She doesn’t let things bother her,” Payne said. “She’s able to drown out the outside noise, and go out there and compete and do what she needs to do for her team to win. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with her role on this team, but she always remains poised, and she steps up big time in big moments.
“I don’t know too many freshmen that can take on the responsibilities that we give her night in and night out. She does it with a smile on her face. She’s a bucket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.