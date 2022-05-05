Taryn Lanham went 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in four runs and scored once to help No. 6 Daviess County claim a 14-4 six-inning victory over Heritage Hills (Ind.) on Monday at DCHS.
Katie Mewes finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI for the Lady Panthers, who produced 17 hits as a team.
Millie Roberts went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for DC, Seana Leibfried was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, Kenna Ebelhar went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Jessie Daniels finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Sophie Simone went 2-for-4 with a run.
With the win, the Lady Panthers improved to 19-4.
HERITAGE HILLS 002 110 — 4 9 3
DAVIESS COUNTY 046 022 — 14 17 2
WP-Jackson. LP-Kiegel. 2B-Mewes 2, Roberts (DC), Day (HH). 3B-Lanham (DC).
