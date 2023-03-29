Daviess County tops Lady Mustangs 7-1
After five innings of tight, competitive softball, Daviess County exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to spur the Lady Panthers to a 7-1 victory over visiting Muhlenberg County on a chilly Tuesday night at DCHS.
DCHS head coach John Biggs credited his players’ patience at the plate and adjustments for their late success.
“I thought their pitcher did a really nice job of keeping us off balance, running balls in, moving balls around,” Biggs said of Lady Mustangs starter Josie Davis. “We were kind of guessing at times. I felt, maybe, as we saw her for the third time, we’d be able to make some adjustments.”
Kayley Payne led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, then scored on an RBI double from Jessie Daniels to break a 1-1 draw. Annie Newman then clubbed an RBI base hit, followed by Callie Smith’s RBI triple for a 4-1 advantage.
After Kaydence Hamilton was hit by a pitch, Kaitlyn Hill capped off scoring with a two-RBI inside-the-park home run to right field.
“It’s the old cliche of hitting is contagious,” Biggs said, “and we started barreling some balls up and started hitting some balls really well and seeing the ball.
“This group really does a lot of communicating among themselves and what they’re seeing. They’re very receptive to it, and it helps to have some older kids with that maturity level and some kids that have been in the fire. All in all, I’ve been real pleased.”
Sophia Cain got the start in the circle for the Lady Panthers and finished with 10 strikeouts. She had a no-hitter going until the top of the sixth inning, when Muhlenberg County’s Jaycee Philips clubbed a double and later tied the game at 1-1 when Sophia Wilkins drew a bases-loaded walk.
Reserve pitcher Kamryn Timmons threw the final 12/3 innings, earning the win with four strikeouts and two walks without a hit.
“Sophia was cruising along, I felt like, and they were coming around the third time, so we thought it was a good opportunity to get Kamryn in there and put her in a little pressure situation,” Biggs noted. “She settled in and did a nice job and got out of it with only one run there. She’s a competitor, and she wants to be in those situations.”
DC opened scoring in the fourth when Newman reached safely with a fielder’s choice and later scored on an RBI groundout from Hamilton.
According to Muhlenberg County coach Autumn Wilkins, her team played well until the game slipped away late.
“Like I told my girls, we played for six innings,” she said. “Josie Davis pitched a heck of a game, and it’s just one of those things. We put their feet to the fire, and they’re a seasoned, veteran team. (DC) knew what they had to do and got a few key hits there, and we had a few defensive errors we don’t usually make. But I was proud of my girls.
“I do expect a little more offense out of my girls, and I think they were tight and not loose at the plate like they have been. I felt like they, for the most part, were pretty patient. I don’t think we swung at terrible pitches, we were just putting a lot of pressure on ourselves at the plate. Offensively, when you’re not putting the bat on the ball, it’s tough to score runs.”
DC will return to action Thursday at Owensboro, while Muhlenberg County is off until a spring break trip to Florida next week.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 1 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 106 x — 7 9 0
WP-Timmons. LP-Davis. 2B-Beckwith, Daniels (DC), Phillips (MC). 3B-Daniels. Smith (DC). HR-Hill (DC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.