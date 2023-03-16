LEXINGTON — Owensboro’s Kenyata Carbon scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished six assists, but a 3-pointer from Braxton Jennings with 18 seconds left capped off a late Ashland Blazer rally and lifted the Tomcats to a 66-65 win in the first round of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
With the loss, the Red Devils end their season at 19-11.
“I thought it was a great ball game,” OHS coach Rod Drake said afterward. “Not the way we had planned it to be. We gave up way too many second shots, 17 offensive rebounds, and of course, we didn’t hit the free throws down the stretch. But it was a good ball game.”
A layup by Talas Taylor gave Owensboro a 61-54 lead with 3:04 remaining, but back-to-back buckets by Rheyce Deboard trimmed the Ashland deficit to three points with 2:25 left. Both teams traded scores until Jennings split a pair of foul shots that brought the Tomcats to within 65-63 with 39 seconds left.
With Ashland (23-11) opting to intentionally foul, Jonathan Moss missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and after a scramble and a pair of offensive rebounds on the other end, Jennings sank the go-ahead 3 to put his team ahead for good.
OHS opted not to call a timeout in the final stages, instead allowing Carbon to create off the dribble. His 3-pointer with seven seconds left was off the mark, but offensive rebounds gave the Red Devils two more opportunities — a short floater from Talas Taylor and a tip-in by Ji Webb — but neither found the bottom of the basket.
“We had several good looks and it just didn’t go down,” Drake said. “It just wasn’t our night tonight. You can’t take anything away from them, they shot the ball extremely well and went to the boards, got second shots. We had a chance with a minute to go, and we gave them three shots down there (leading to the Jennings 3). You give any team three shots, and they’re going to capitalize on it.”
Taylor finished with 13 points for the Red Devils, while Moss recorded 11 points. Webb chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks as OHS shot 40% from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc (36.4%), and made 9-of-13 free throws (69.2%) with only six turnovers.
Carter posted a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Tomcats, while Deboard finished with 17 points and Jennings added 10. Ashland connected on 42.4% of its shots from the floor, including 8-of-25 3-pointers (32%), and converted 8-of-13 foul shots (61.5%) with 15 turnovers. Ashland also claimed a 45-33 rebounding edge, leading to a 21-10 advantage in second-chance scoring.
“Just an absolute dogfight of a basketball game by both teams,” said first-year Ashland coach Ryan Bonner, who noted that OHS was the fastest team he’d seen all season. “It was a slugfest. It was physical. At times, the pace was slow. At times, the pace was extremely rapid.
“As just a fan of the game of basketball, I feel like you got to see everything that you would want to see within 32 minutes of a high school basketball game.”
OHS opened the game on a 14-4 scoring flurry before Ashland came back to cut the lead to 20-14 at the end of the first frame. The Tomcats pulled to within 30-28 at intermission and even took a four-point lead twice in the third period before OHS regrouped for a 48-44 lead.
“We get a lot of transition baskets, that was part of our game plan,” Drake said. “Of course, we’re getting transition baskets and then midway through the second half, we gave up a lot of transition baskets, so that’s how they cut into the lead.
“They got a little momentum and we couldn’t put the pressure on with them pushing the ball, so they got a little momentum going and they finished it off.”
Ashland will advance to play No. 1 Warren Central in Friday’s quarterfinals.
OWENSBORO 20 10 18 17 — 65
Ashland (66) — Carter 25, Deboard 17, Jennings 10, Davis 6, Adkins 3, Conway 3, Frieze 2.
Owensboro (65) — Carbon 22, Taylor 13, Moss 11, Webb 8, Powell 5, Pendleton 4, Rogers 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.