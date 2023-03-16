LEXINGTON — Owensboro’s Kenyata Carbon scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished six assists, but a 3-pointer from Braxton Jennings with 18 seconds left capped off a late Ashland Blazer rally and lifted the Tomcats to a 66-65 win in the first round of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

With the loss, the Red Devils end their season at 19-11.

