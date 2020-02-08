Hannah McKay scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team cranked up the defensive pressure late to pull away for a 64-41 victory over Daviess County on Friday night at DCHS.
Ally Maggard scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Lady Aces build a 13-8 lead after falling behind 6-2.
Catholic (17-9, 4-1 in 9th District) jumped ahead 28-18 on McKay’s rebound and putback score within the final minute of the second quarter, but DC closed with five straight points — including Brooklyn Daugherty’s 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left — to pull within 28-23 at intermission.
Adylan Ayer’s floater cut Catholic’s lead to 32-30 with 3:55 left in the third quarter, but that’s when the Lady Aces turned on the pressure.
“We’ve been mostly man-to-man all year, and I don’t think our man-to-man was necessarily great tonight,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We were letting them do a lot of straight-line drives, isolate us and get us in trouble.
“We wanted to see if we could pick their pace up. I thought we made them play a lot faster than they wanted to.”
McKay made two free throws, then drew a foul on another putback score and converted the conventional three-point play, before Camille Conkright’s 3 with 26 seconds left in the third period pushed Catholic ahead 40-30.
DC’s Katie Mewes opened the fourth quarter with a 3, but the Lady Aces answered with a 22-5 scoring outburst — aided by nine points from McKay — to seal the victory.
“When we get out and run, she’s gonna run with us,” Robertson said of McKay. “She’s able to get easy buckets, and that makes it easy on us.”
In addition to forcing turnovers, Robertson noted, the Lady Aces also started limiting DC to just one shot late in the contest, which ultimately made the difference in their game-turning run.
The Lady Panthers (9-14, 2-3) were led by Emma Anderson, who posted 12 points on four made 3s. Mewes chipped in nine points, as well.
Spencer Harvey finished with 10 points for Catholic, which also got eight points from Maggard and seven from Katie Riney.
“I thought Ally Maggard started the game off great,” Robertson said. “I thought she kept us in it early and kept us from getting blown out early. Then Katie Riney came in and gave us a lift off the bench.”
DC plays again Monday at Warren Central, while the Lady Aces return to action Tuesday at Christian County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-15-12-24 — 64
DAVIESS COUNTY 8-15-7-11 — 41
Owensboro Catholic (64) — McKay 22, Harvey 10, Maggard 8, Riney 7, Henning 6, Reid 4, Conkright 3, Goetz 2, Head 2.
Daviess County (41) — Anderson 12, Mewes 9, Ayer 5, Mason 4, Blandford 3, Daugherty 3, Paige 3, Glenn 2.
