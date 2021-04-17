The Owensboro Catholic High School baseball team erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead late, and the Aces held on for a 7-2 victory against 9th District rival Apollo on a crisp, cool Friday night at Chautauqua Park.
Catholic’s Luke Evans was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth, then later scored on a passed ball after stealing second and third — breaking a 1-1 tie and putting the Aces ahead by a run. Three batters later, Braden Mundy clubbed a two-RBI single that scored Luke Scales and Finley Munsey, who reached with a walk and a hit by pitch, respectively.
Consecutive walks drawn by E Munsey and Hunter Small loaded the bases before Mundy scored on a passed ball. E Munsey scored on a sacrifice fly by Jamison Wall for a 6-1 advantage, and Alex Castlen capped Catholic’s scoring with a sacrifice fly that scored Small.
Aces coach Derek Hibbs credited his players for battling against Apollo hurler Nick Judd, who had limited Catholic (7-2) to just two hits with nine strikeouts in the first five innings.
“Judd proved tonight he’s a No. 1,” Hibbs said. “That’s a guy that’s to be reckoned with.
“I think Braden’s single right there once we took second and third was like that deep breath, like, hey, we’re in the game. It was big to score a couple extra there at the end. ... Definitely proud of our guys fighting through and beating a good pitcher — that’s one of the top pitchers in the state.”
Apollo (11-3) plated a run in the top of the seventh when Dan St. Clair hit a single, advanced to second and third on an error, then scored on an RBI groundout by Aiden Wells. However, Scales was able to force another groundout for the game’s final out — sealing his team’s victory.
“When you have a team like this behind you, you go up there with the most confidence in the world,” said Scales, who scattered four hits with no earned runs, four strikeouts and a walk in the complete-game win. “Just throw strikes, let them work and you know behind you, they’ll do their job.”
Scales had one word when describing his team’s scoring outburst in the sixth: “Beautiful.”
“Bottom of the sixth was the biggest inning we could’ve asked for right there,” he added. “That’s all we needed.”
The Aces finished with just three hits, but seven different players plated opportunistic runs — an offensive balance that Hibbs said is key to his team’s success.
“That’s one thing we preach,” he said. “Our guys are very confident to know it’s not all on one or two people to get it done. We’re deep through the lineup.”
Sam McFarland scored the first run of the game in the first for the Aces after getting a base hit, stealing second and then scoring on a single by Scales. Apollo answered in the top of the third when courtesy runner Cayden Crabtree scored following an error on Tanner Klee’s groundball up the middle.
Eagles coach Mason Head wasted little time taking the blame for his squad’s loss.
“It’s tough to win a game when your coach runs you out of two innings,” he said. “I talked to Nick Judd, our starting pitcher — he pitched a heck of a game. We could not have asked for anything more out of him.
“Tonight’s loss is 100% on one guy and one guy alone, that’s me. I’ve got to do a better job managing, I’ve got to do a better job coaching baserunners. I do that, and this game looks a little bit different.”
Both teams return to action Saturday, with Catholic facing Clinton County in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament at noon and Apollo hosting Henry Clay at 4 p.m.
APOLLO 001 000 1 — 2 4 1
OWENSBORO CATH. 100 006 x — 7 3 3
WP-Scales. LP-Judd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.