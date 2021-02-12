Kaylee Clifford and Cali Nolot scored 15 points apiece, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team pulled ahead in the final minutes to capture a 63-59 win over Tiffin Thursday night in Tiffin, Ohio.
The Panthers trailed 55-53 after Tiffin’s Jada Tate split a pair of free throws, and Clifford’s 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining — plus two free throws from Tahlia Walton, who was fouled during the shot — resulted in a five-point play and a subsequent three-point advantage.
A layup by Aarion Nichols pulled the Dragons within 61-59 with 16 seconds remaining, but Walton drained another two free throws to help seal the victory.
KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman noted his team’s determination as a key focus against Tiffin’s toughness inside.
“Kaylee Clifford really came into the game with the mindset to be physical with their post players and not just let them go anywhere they wanted to go,” he said. “A lot of times with Tiffin, they’ll get a lot of easy shots, but I didn’t think they got many of those tonight.
“We certainly didn’t back down from a physicality standpoint, even in the second half when calls weren’t going our way. We stayed the course with our rebounding and physicality.”
Although Wesleyan (12-4) was ultimately outworked 38-32 on the glass, Nieman said his squad used its tempo to push the pace — resulting in a 13-7 edge in fastbreak scoring.
Tiffin (11-6) led 53-47 with 3:28 left to play, but Clifford drained a 3-pointer and then got a steal before finding Nolot on the break for a second long-range shot to pull KWC even.
“Most coaches might have called a timeout there to get something drawn up, but we feel like our advantage is our depth,” Nieman said. “In those situations, as long as we feel like the game is flowing, we want to keep it going because over time, we feel like we’ll be able to get easy buckets with our depth.”
For the game, Wesleyan shot 37.5% from the field, including a 10-of-24 mark from 3-point range (41.7%), and made 11-of-21 free throws (52.4%). The Panthers committed 16 turnovers leading to 13 Tiffin points.
“The 3s our kids took were good shots,” Nieman said. “We weren’t just throwing in contested 3s, we stayed patient and worked to get those good shots.”
Nichols tallied a game-best 24 points for Tiffin, which had its 10-game home winning streak snapped. The Dragons, who committed 16 turnovers leading to 16 KWC points, shot 38.2% from the floor, 3-of-12 from long range (25%) and 14-of-20 at the foul stripe (70%).
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a road matchup at No. 12 Cedarville.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN15-15-11-22 — 63
TIFFIN14-9-17-19 — 59
Kentucky Wesleyan (63) — Clifford 15, Nolot 15, Grimes-Miller 8, Walton 6, McDonald 5, Hoosier 4, Richardson 4, Barga 2, Duncan 2, Johnson 2.
Tiffin (59) — Nichols 24, Richards 12, Hiegel 7, Chase 5, Tate 4, Watts 4, Williams 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.