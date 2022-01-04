Jordan Roland scored a season-high 24 points, but a late push by Cedarville allowed the Yellow Jackets to take a 72-65 men’s basketball victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Roland, a junior guard who played all 40 minutes, connected on 10-of-19 shots from the field, including a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range, and collected five rebounds with four assists.
Roland scored a layup to put KWC ahead 61-59 with 4:27 remaining, but Cedarville reeled off a 10-0 run over the next two minutes to take a commanding lead.
Wesleyan (7-6, 2-4 in G-MAC) answered with a quick 5-0 spurt of its own to pull within four points, but the Yellow Jackets kept the Panthers at a two-possession distance for the remainder of the contest.
“It came down to one four-minute game,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “You could say they were worn down, the substitutions — we just tried to go with a veteran group. Cedarville is a unique opponent in terms of the way they play offensively and defensively, and we had breakdowns throughout the first half.
“I made the decision to play an experienced group that’s been there and done that with Cedarville.”
As a result, Cooper said, some of the Panthers played more minutes than they usually would against a sharpshooting Cedarville squad.
The Yellow Jackets (8-5, 4-2) connected on 48.2% of their shot attempts but excelled from 3-point range, connecting on 13-of-30 attempts for 43.3%. They also made 5-of-6 free throws (83.3%).
Wesleyan also shot 48.2% from the floor but made only 7-of-16 3-pointers (43.8%) with a 4-of-10 mark at the foul line (40%).
“You get outscored by 18 points at the 3-point line and we’re 4-of-10 from the free-throw line, and that’s the game right there,” Cooper said. “You can’t get outscored 18 from the 3-point line and go 4-of-10 at the free-throw line and expect to win.
“Two good teams, it just came down to one four-minute game and we missed a few shots we normally make — some layups and some free throws there — and Cedarville made some plays, and that was all she wrote.”
Battaile finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes for KWC, and Sisson finished with 12 points and seven boards in 33 minutes of action.
Jayvon Maughmer led Cedarville with 18 points and six assists, while Isaiah Speelman and Grant Whisman each scored 14 points. Branden Maughmer chipped in 10 points, as well.
Wesleyan returns to action Thursday when the Panthers travel to take on Tiffin.
CEDARVILLE 28 44 — 72
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 29 36 — 65
Cedarville (72) — J. Maughmer 18, Speelman 14, Whisman 14, B. Maughmer 10, Van Horn 6, Green 3, TenHove 3, Drees 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (65) — Roland 24, Battaile 16, Sisson 12, Wilson 6, Boyd 3, Sukkhanov 2, Thomas 2.
