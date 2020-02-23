Sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team dropped a 66-59 decision to Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Panthers (10-15, 8-9 in G-MAC) fell behind 27-21 at intermission after Trevecca closed the first half on a 10-4 run, taking advantage of KWC’s 29.6% shooting from the floor and 1-of-8 mark from deep in the first 20 minutes.
Wesleyan battled back to take a 35-34 lead on senior guard Adam Goetz’s 3-pointer with 15:20 left in the game, and Battaile’s 3 gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the contest at 52-48 with 7:34 remaining.
A layup by the Trojans’ Reed Smith put Trevecca (5-21, 5-12) back on top by one at the 2:14 mark — sparking an 8-0 run that saw the Trojans surge ahead for a 63-56 advantage with just 35 seconds to go.
Battaile hit another 3, his fourth of the game, to pull his team within four points, but Trevecca made free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“This was not a good loss for us, from a point-system rating standpoint,” said KWC coach Drew Cooper, referring to the G-MAC standings calculator. “... Winning on the road is difficult. We should be used to it by now, used to knowing what it takes.
“It would’ve been nice to come in here and get this — we were in a position to do it — but Trevecca played well.”
Sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov added 16 points and six rebounds for Wesleyan, which finished with a 35.9% shooting clip for the game, including an 8-of-28 mark from beyond the arc (28.6%). The Panthers made just 5-of-10 free throws and recorded only 10 assists on 23 made baskets.
“Our inside presence, I thought, was fine,” Cooper said. “Sasha had a nice outing, but this was a back-and-forth game. They made some plays down the stretch, and we didn’t.
“There were plays out there for us to make on both sides of the ball, and we didn’t have that last gear to put it away. Up four and feeling pretty good about our performance — Goetz and Wyatt and Sasha really carried us and put us in a spot to win this game, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Goetz finished with 11 points, junior forward Stew Currie grabbed a team-high nine boards in his return from injury, and junior guard Jo Griffin passed for five assists.
Wesleyan was outrebounded 42-36 but still claimed a 12-6 edge in second-chance scoring, along with an 11-3 edge in points off turnovers.
Smith finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Trojans, who shot 42.3% from the field, 6-of-24 from distance (25%) and 16-of-19 at the foul line (84.2%) in winning their third straight outing. Adam Webb, a 7-foot-2 junior center, posted 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Imani Starling chipped in 10 points.
The Panthers return to action for their regular-season finale next Saturday at conference foe Tiffin.
“A couple of guys are looking for answers,” Cooper said of his squad. “We’ve got to do our best to find those and go to Tiffin on Saturday and do our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.