The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team stayed within striking distance, but the Panthers eventually fell short as Division I Xavier pulled away down the stretch for an 80-62 exhibition victory Wednesday night at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Borja “Beezy” Fernandez, who tallied a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds for Wesleyan, scored to draw the Panthers within 65-62 with 6:13 remaining before the Musketeers closed on a 15-0 run for the game’s final margin.
Though his team was outmatched in the final stages of the game, KWC coach Drew Cooper was pleased with the way the Panthers competed.
“Physically, we played very hard,” he said afterward. “We’ll tell our guys tomorrow that if we can stay this enthusiastic about just competing all season long, we have a chance at being a very good basketball team. These games are real easy to get the adrenaline going and be at your best, because if you’re not at your best — you saw we weren’t at our best the last six minutes, and you saw what happened — these games can get out of control if you’re not at your best, because of the athleticism and the difference in length and that type of thing.
“In terms of our success, it looks like we’ll be controlling our own destiny if we can be enthusiastic about showing up and being around one another every day and playing as hard as we possibly can like that.”
KWC trailed only 45-44 at intermission following a first half in which Wesleyan shot 40.6% from the field, 6-of-15 from long range (40%) and 12-of-14 at the free-throw line (85.7%).
After that, though, the Panthers’ offense started slipping.
“We shoot 14 free throws in the first half and zero free throws in the second half,” Cooper noted. “We were making an emphasis to go inside, inside, inside, and play out of that. I’ve got to go back and watch the film, but we got a little bit too reliant upon the 3-point line. We just settled a little bit and got too excited about having an inch to get a 3-point shot up when we needed to attack and get a little more downhill.”
For the game, KWC finished with a 32.8% mark from the floor, including a 10-of-32 effort from 3-point range (31.3%), with 11 turnovers leading to 15 points.
Eddie Jones Jr. notched 11 points as Wesleyan’s only other double-digit scorer.
Zach Freemantle posted 22 points and 13 rebounds to pace Xavier, while Colby Jones added 14 points with six assists and Desmond Claude and Jack Nunge each chipped in 11 points.
The Musketeers shot 50.9% from the floor, 5-of-18 from beyond the arc (27.8%) and 17-of-26 at the foul line (65.4%) with 11 turnovers leading to seven points. Xavier finished with the edge in rebounding (46-31), second-chance scoring (16-5), points in the paint (48-12) and fastbreak production (10-4).
“We competed,” Cooper said. “We competed for every rebound, we competed for every stop, every deflection down there. They shot 51%, we shot 33%, and we hung around for as long as we could. We thank Sean Miller and thank Xavier for having us down here.
“I regret that we got too 3-point heavy. It showed by not shooting any free throws in the second half. We weren’t putting enough pressure on the defense and we just got worn down.”
Now, Cooper said, his team turns its attention to getting ready for the regular season, which begins Nov. 11 at Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“As a coaching staff, we’ve just got figure out what our best lineups are and when,” he said. “Right now, we have 10 players that can win out on minutes, so we’re doing our best to put them in spots with guys around them to see how they do.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 44 18 — 62
Kentucky Wesleyan (67) — Fernandez 13, Jones 11, Mitchell 9, Roland 7, Boyd 5, Gray 5, Miles 5, Thomas 4, Aune 3.
Xavier (80) — Freemantle 22, Jones 14, Claude 11, Nunge 11, Hunter 9, Boum 7, Tandy 5, Craft 1.
