The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team stayed within striking distance, but the Panthers eventually fell short as Division I Xavier pulled away down the stretch for an 80-62 exhibition victory Wednesday night at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Borja “Beezy” Fernandez, who tallied a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds for Wesleyan, scored to draw the Panthers within 65-62 with 6:13 remaining before the Musketeers closed on a 15-0 run for the game’s final margin.

