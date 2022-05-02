Lexy Hatchett struck out eight batters with no walks, and Owensboro Catholic’s bats came alive late as the Lady Aces captured a 7-0 eight-inning district softball victory against Apollo on Monday at E-Gal Park.
Hatchett, a junior, scattered only two hits in the complete-game shutout, giving her team’s offense a chance to finally get going in the last frame.
“I feel like we all did good, we all worked as a team,” Hatchett said afterward. “Everybody worked together — timely hitting, good pitching, good defense.
“I was hitting my spots. (It’s about) knowing who you’re going against. The change-up has to work in games like these.”
Once the Lady Aces (18-8, 3-3 in 9th District) broke through in the top of the eighth, Hatchett added, it gave her just another lift.
“Oh my gosh, it was a huge relief, especially that late in the game,” she said. “To get everybody up and going, it gave me a lot of confidence to go up there that last inning.”
Catholic’s Lilli Grant and Camille Conkright drew consecutive walks in the eighth before Addison Tignor clubbed an RBI base hit to break the scoreless draw. Bailey Hamilton was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Brooke Hamilton got on with an RBI fielder’s choice bunt. Tignor scored when Jaiden Grant reached safely on an error, Bailey Hamilton plated a run on a wild pitch, Tyranda Stuart hit an RBI single, and Abbie Dukate’s two-run base hit rounded out the scoring.
Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps credited Tignor for sparking his team’s offense.
“She was so clutch this weekend, and her confidence level is so high, I felt good about it and I think she did too,” said Phelps, whose team captured the All ‘A’ Classic state title Sunday. “That makes a big difference. When you have confidence at the plate — she won MVP over the weekend at the tournament — momentum was on her side.
“We didn’t know what we were going to get after playing all weekend, but I felt good about it. We talked about having that confidence moving forward. They’ve been in many games like that this year. I think that helps the situation, too.”
Apollo pitcher Emmie Bullington allowed only two earned runs after striking out five batters, walking six, and giving up six hits in eight innings.
“Her change-up kept them off balance, she was hitting her spots, had pretty good pop tonight,” said E-Gals coach Stephen Julian, whose squad slipped to 9-11 overall and 3-2 in district play. “That’s what we expect out of Emmie anytime she throws. She had the performance we needed. You have to score runs to win, and we didn’t score runs.
“It was a tight game until the last inning. They came out on top, they executed the last inning, we didn’t. That’s just how it goes. Both pitchers really did a great job the whole time. Hat’s off to Lexy and how she threw, and Catholic for the win.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday, as Apollo travels to Union County and Catholic crosses the Ohio River to take on South Spencer. Both teams will meet again in the first round of the 9th District Tournament later this month.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 07 — 7 6 0
APOLLO 000 000 00 — 0 2 2
WP-Hatchett. LP-Bullington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.