Despite a tumultuous regular season, the Owensboro RiverDawgs rallied to win a pair of play-in games to reach the divisional semifinals in this year’s Ohio Valley League playoffs, giving the squad a positive boost heading into the offseason.
The RiverDawgs ended the regular season at 10-29, earning the sixth seed in the OVL North. However, Owensboro topped Louisville 8-5 before upending Muhlenberg County 7-5 in back-to-back road contests. After that, though, Henderson captured an 18-1 victory in the first of a best-of-three series, and Owensboro was forced to forfeit the second matchup due to a lack of players.
“Our guys played well,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. “They took advantage of getting in, and I thought both days we played really, really good baseball. We got good pitching, and when we get good pitching, we’re very competitive.
“Those two (play-in) games, we were able to use our best pitchers to try to get victories. They threw it well. We didn’t have an inning where we walked a bunch of guys, and we played good defense. Our guys played hard all year long, and we got a couple breaks here and there to win a couple games at the end. Our guys wanted to end on a good note.”
By all accounts, Evans still considers the campaign a success.
“The guys were great,” Evans added. “They were a good group to coach and they got along well. It was just a season where some things went wrong for us as far as our pitching staff and not getting all of our guys here, and some of our guys got hurt late.
“Everybody has those seasons where things just don’t go your way. That happened to us, but we’ll prepare for next year and try to get the RiverDawgs back on top of the standings where they’re accustomed.”
Through all the ups and downs — including the team bus catching fire during a road trip to Madisonville — the RiverDawgs never let things bother them.
“They took all of that in stride and kept playing,” Evans noted. “For us, that shows a lot about their character and the types of guys we try to bring in. The season was successful in all aspects except for the record.
“We had great host families this year that really took care of the kids, and great relationships were built there. We’re happy with the season — not the record, obviously — but there’s so much more that goes into it. We’re looking forward to carrying on next year and battling for a division title and the OVL championship, that’s always the goal.”
As the vice president of the OVL as well, Evans also sees a bright future for the league as a whole.
“This year, from top to bottom, if you throw out the records and just look at the game results, I think the league is probably the most competitive it’s ever been,” he said. “It’s a growing league, it’s a very stable league, and the talent level — I coached back when we were called the Oilers — and the talent level from 2013 to now, nine years later, is 20 times what it was back then. It’s that much better, and the talent level keeps getting better and better.
“You’re seeing players from this league going on and playing professionally. That’s a good illustration of where the league is going.”
And, as for the RiverDawgs, the 2022 campaign was a season that they’ll never forget.
“We just want to thank our fans, our sponsors and our host families,” Evans said. “Without them, we couldn’t do what we do. The support from the city of Owensboro has been tremendous, and we hope to keep growing and moving forward.”
