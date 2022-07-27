Despite a tumultuous regular season, the Owensboro RiverDawgs rallied to win a pair of play-in games to reach the divisional semifinals in this year’s Ohio Valley League playoffs, giving the squad a positive boost heading into the offseason.

The RiverDawgs ended the regular season at 10-29, earning the sixth seed in the OVL North. However, Owensboro topped Louisville 8-5 before upending Muhlenberg County 7-5 in back-to-back road contests. After that, though, Henderson captured an 18-1 victory in the first of a best-of-three series, and Owensboro was forced to forfeit the second matchup due to a lack of players.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.