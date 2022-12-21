Kentucky has found its Will Levis replacement at quarterback for the 2023 season Tuesday as it landed a commitment from North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary.
Leary is the top-ranked quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in the transfer portal nationwide, per 247Sports.
The Wildcats also received a commitment from Vanderbilt running back Re’Mahn Davis.
During his time at N.C. State, Leary completed better than 60% of his passes for more than 6,800 yards and 62 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in parts of four seasons. His best season came as the Wolfpack’s starter in 2021, as he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
The 35 touchdown passes set a program record, surpassing the previous mark of 34 held by Philip Rivers (2003).
Leary entered the 2022 season as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He threw for 1,265 yards and 11 scores in six games before tearing his pectoral muscle in a game against Florida State, ending his season.
Coming out of Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey, Leary was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He picked N.C. State over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, UMass, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
At Kentucky, he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.
Leary will join a UK quarterback room that will return Destin Wade, who will be a redshirt freshman and is seen as the early favorite to start the Music City Bowl. Kaiya Sheron, who will be a redshirt sophomore and started the Cats’ 24-14 loss to South Carolina with Levis injured, is also slated to return along with former Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan, who will be a junior.
Davis, a 5-foot-9, 205-pounder, tallied 2,497 yards and 15 touchdowns across four seasons split at Vanderbilt and Temple. He also added 439 yards and five TDs on 61 receptions. Against UK this season, the San Francisco native rushed for 129 yards and a TD on 26 carries. For the year, he posted 1,042 yards and five scores for the Commodores.
Davis selected UK over offers from California, Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma State.
The new UK duo will play under Liam Coen, who is reportedly set to return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — the same role he held during the 2021 season when UK had its top offensive season of the Mark Stoops era and saw Levis have a career year that is likely to make him a first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Coen will finish the last three games of the NFL regular season as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions. This year, however, the Rams have already been eliminated from postseason contention.
