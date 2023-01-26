NC State Clemson Football

Former North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary throws against Clemson during an Oct. 1, 2022, game in Clemson, S.C. Leary will be under center next year for Kentucky.

 Associated Press photos

When Devin Leary and Ray Davis were looking at their potential landing spots in the NCAA transfer portal, no program stood out quite like Kentucky did.

Not only did the new Wildcats duo see UK as a place where they could compete for an SEC championship, but in their minds, it also provided them the best opportunity to develop in hopes of eventually playing in the NFL — and, by all accounts, they couldn’t be happier.

