When Devin Leary and Ray Davis were looking at their potential landing spots in the NCAA transfer portal, no program stood out quite like Kentucky did.
Not only did the new Wildcats duo see UK as a place where they could compete for an SEC championship, but in their minds, it also provided them the best opportunity to develop in hopes of eventually playing in the NFL — and, by all accounts, they couldn’t be happier.
It didn’t take long for them to start preparing for the 2023 season ahead.
“Obviously, me and Ray have a couple seasons of college football under our belt now,” said Leary, a 6-foot-1, 216-pound quarterback transfer from North Carolina State, during his first media availability Wednesday. “For us, we’ve made it a priority that the first thing we’re going to do is dive right into that playbook as soon as we could get our hands on it.
“That’s, obviously, a first good step to achieve being those new guys walking in and not really walking around trying to figure it out — kind of getting a head start. We definitely made it a point that, every single day, we’re in here grinding with the guys, working out, but additionally coming back at night and grinding on film, as well.”
Leary, who entered last season as the preseason ACC player of the year, saw action in just six games before tearing his right pectoral muscle Oct. 8 against Florida State. Needing surgery, it was a setback after throwing for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 2021 — just a year after his sophomore campaign was cut short with a fractured fibula.
He didn’t speculate as to whether he’d be a full participant when spring practice begins, but Leary is confident in his progress as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of Will Levis.
“Honestly, it was just two freak accidents,” he said. “It can be frustrating, but that’s the game that we sign up to play. It’s a violent sport. But, at the end of the day, I’m still grateful to be here. I’m still grateful to be around awesome doctors, awesome trainers to where I’m standing here in front of you today getting ready to play this season. Obviously, in the moment, it’s very unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m a guy that lives by everything happens for a reason. I know I’ll bounce back and play better than I ever was before.”
Davis, a bruising 5-9, 205-pound running back transfer from Vanderbilt, wants to be one of the missing pieces that helps carry UK over the hump in the SEC.
“I felt that if I come in and try to earn my spot, earn those reps and try to get a starting job, that I think I could help out the team and get us through that threshold of potentially competing for an SEC championship,” said Davis, who rumbled for 129 yards and a touchdown in Vandy’s 24-21 upset bid over UK this past season. “That played a lot into it.
“This conference is the best conference, I think everybody can agree to that. It’s the next thing to the NFL. ... You’ve got to be able to prepare mentally and physically the right way, because you’re not just going to get 100 yards — you’re going to have to fight just to get 50 yards.”
Last season with the Commodores, Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns on 232 carries. Though he was quick to shut down comparisons to former UK running backs like Benny Snell and Chris Rodriguez, Davis feels capable of carrying the workload for the Cats — but he knows he has to earn it first.
“What those guys did was historic,” Davis said. “Benny is in the history books. C-Rod’s in the history books, but right now, I’ve got to focus on just getting my foot in the door. Once I’m able to establish that, then Lexington’s going to know who Ray Davis is and I can be able to put myself in that category with those guys.
“When that time comes, that time comes, but I can’t think about that right now. I’ve got to think about going out there and winning the job.”
Neither player is taking their opportunity with UK for granted, either.
“I’m very happy to be here,” Leary said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be here. So, I need to prove to (the team) that I’m going to put in the work that it takes, a lot of time, and that I take it very serious, but at the same time, it’s grabbing those guys on the side and diving into the playbook, doing extra film and just really building that camaraderie right now.”
