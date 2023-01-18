Cruz Lee drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left to lift the McLean County boys basketball team to a 58-56 double-overtime win over Edmonson County on Tuesday in Calhoun.
Gunnar Revelett led the Cougars (14-5) with 18 points, while Jaxon Floyd added 15 points, Lee produced 13 points, and Brodie Cline chipped in 10 points.
Tyler Anderson scored 20 points for the Wildcats (10-8), and Braden Wall finished with 18 points.
EDMONSON COUNTY 9 15 10 9 5 8 — 58
McLEAN COUNTY 13 11 16 3 5 10 — 56
Edmonson County (56) — Anderson 20, Wall 17, Alexander 8, Bass 6, Highbaugh 5.
McLean County (58) — Revelett 18, Floyd 15, Lee 13, Cline 10, Ward 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 76, MEADE COUNTY 53
Gage Phelps scored 22 points and passed for first assists in the Panthers’ victory in Brandenburg.
Houston Oberst added 14 points for the Panthers (7-9), and Jaxon Brown tallied 13 points. Evan Hillard recorded 10 rebounds, and Ayden Ayer dished eight assists.
Cade Scott had 15 points for the Green Wave (4-11), while Garrett Hardesty scored 14 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 21 21 21 — 76
MEADE COUNTY 12 9 14 18 — 53
Daviess County (76) — Phelps 22, Oberst 14, Brown 13, Hillard 9, McCain 7, Ayer 5, Renfrow 4, Varble 2.
Meade County (53) — Scott 15, Hardesty 14, Ling 8, Dycus 7, Waters 6, Johnston 3.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61, CLOVERPORT 37
Landon Smith scored 20 points as the Raiders rolled in Cloverport.
Landon Huff chipped in 12 points for Trinity (10-7).
Cole Weatherholt finished with 14 points for the Aces (3-15).
TRINITY 21 14 13 13 — 61
CLOVERPORT 7 10 10 10 — 37
Trinity (61) — Smith 20, L. Huff 12, N. Hernandez 7, Howard 7, N. Huff 5, B. Howard 3, Mills 3, Aull 2, Goetz 2.
Cloverport (37) — Weatherholt 14, Emery 7, Lagadinos 7, Poole 7, Hall 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 64, APOLLO 50
Zjhan Tutt finished with 22 points as the Eagles fell in Harned.
The loss dropped Apollo to 3-14.
Hunter Barr scored 15 points to pace Breck (7-10), and Mercer Rogers added 14 points.
APOLLO 4 16 12 18 — 50
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 17 14 15 18 — 64
Apollo (50) — Tutt 22, Kelly 9, Stites 9, Hein 4, Dixon 2, Eans 2, Hardin 2.
Breckinridge County (64) — Barr 15, Rogers 14, Barnett 8, Taul 8, Lee 7, J. Miller 5, Carman 4, K. Miller 3.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 65, MADISONVILLE-N. HOPKINS 42
Aubrey Randolph scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lady Aces at the Sportscenter.
Hailee Johnson added 12 points for Catholic (14-4), and Karmin Riley chipped in 11 points.
Jaycee Noffsinger finished with 10 points for the Lady Maroons (12-5).
MADISONVILLE 5 11 15 11 — 42
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 19 21 12 — 65
Madisonville (42) — Noffsinger 10, Whitsell 8, Hallum 6, Sword 4, Johnson 2.
Owensboro Catholic (65) — Randolph 21, Johnson 12, Riley 11, Le. Keelin 5, Grant 4, Hayden 4, Krampe 4, Riney 4.
APOLLO 65, BOSSE 25
Kennedy Lane poured in 32 points to lead the E-Gals to victory in Evansville.
Gizelle Whitlock produced 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and four assists for Apollo (6-13). while Jennifer Lee recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Bosse fell to 0-16.
APOLLO 20 25 17 3 — 65
BOSSE 4 7 9 5 — 25
Apollo (65) — Lane 32, Whitlock 17, Lee 11, Thompson 3, Survant 2.
Bosse (25) — Doty 5, Mason 5, White 5, Morris 3, Sweeney 3, McRae 2, Morse 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53, CLOVERPORT 19
Sarah Payne scored 13 points in the Lady Raiders’ victory in Cloverport.
Madison McDaniel added 11 points, and Josie Aull posted 10 points for Trinity (2-14).
Cloverport fell to 0-14.
TRINITY 15 19 13 4 — 53
CLOVERPORT 5 0 9 5 — 19
Trinity (53) — Payne 13, McDaniel 11, Aull 10, McDowell 9, Hatfield 5, Morris 5.
Cloverport (19) — L. Moore 6, Roach 5, Burden 3, Hurst 3, C. Moore 2.
MEADE COUNTY 64, OWENSBORO 35
Katie Durbin and Paige Medley scored 16 points apiece to lead the Lady Waves to a win in Brandenburg.
Annabelle Babb added 15 points for Meade County (12-7), and Peyton Bradley posted 14 points.
A’Lyrica Hughes scored nine points for the Lady Devils (14-6).
OWENSBORO 12 7 8 8 — 35
MEADE COUNTY 12 12 23 17 — 64
Owensboro (35) — Hughes 9, Moorman 6, Gibson 5, Harris 5, Worth 5, Hogg 2, Phillips 2, Carbon 1.
Meade County (64) — Durbin 16, Medley 16, Babb 15, Bradley 14, Clanton 3.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 72, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 51
Brooklyn Stewart scored a game-best 26 points as the Lady Msutangs fell in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County slipped to 12-7.
Emile Jones scored 22 points and Calajia Mason added 21 points for the Lady Storm (13-5). Brooklyn Clark finished with 15 points.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 16 12 20 24 — 72
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14 5 15 17 — 51
Hopkins County Central (72) — Jones 22, Mason 21, Clark 15, Whitaker-Green 7, Cotton 3, Knight 2.
Muhlenberg County (51) — Stewart 26, Fields 8, Boggess 4, E. Cox 3, Proffitt 3, T. Wilkins 3, Joines 2, Duvall 1, I. Wilkins 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.