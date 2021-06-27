Summer months at Legion Park are like no other.
It’s not uncommon to see the basketball court at the corner of Veach Road and West Byers Avenue packed with people of all ages, races and skill levels — whether they’re playing, waiting for their turn or even just watching the action.
“It’s pretty fun,” said Ethan Gamble, 22, who was at the park Saturday afternoon. “I’ve been coming out here and playing for a while now.”
Though the games are self-governed, with players calling their own fouls and organizing their own teams — “I got next” is the universal language of figuring out who’s in line to play — it’s a smooth operation, more often than not.
“It’s pretty friendly,” Gamble added. “There’s some trash talk but it’s all for fun.”
The sights and sounds are undeniable.
Screams of “I got ball!” or “Good take!” ring out from the court, usually during games played to 21 points. The winning team stays on the court, the losing team exits, and those waiting in the wings step up for their turn. On the surface, it appears to be a chaotic mess, but it moves like clockwork.
Of course, there aren’t always full five-on-five games going on. Sometimes smaller groups gather at opposite ends to play in the halfcourt, but as the sun goes down, the tenor of the court changes.
Younger kids and teenagers often play earlier in the day, only to be replaced by adults as night falls. The lights at Legion Park stay on well into the evening, and as the hours tick by, the games only get more competitive. On the weekends, some games last until midnight or beyond.
“When it’s not so hot out, there’s always people out here,” said Ben Whittaker, 29, who was withstanding the heat Saturday as he waited for games to get going. “At night, it gets packed.”
It’s a much different scene than during the COVID-19 pandemic when the rims were removed at city parks around Owensboro in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Once the rims went back up in the spring, though, people were quick to notice.
“I didn’t even know until one day I drove by and saw the rims back up,” said Graham Williams, 19. “That was cool. There wasn’t a lot to do when (the city) took them down.”
With the street soccer courts right next door, the crowds at Legion Park can appear overwhelming at first. In those cases, Whittaker said, people are generally happy to help out.
“You just gotta ask,” he said. “Ask anyone out here and they can help. Usually you can tell who’s got next, then you get a team together and wait your turn.”
Unless someone shows up at the park with a full squad in tow, players form impromptu squads to play. Sometimes you’ll know your teammates, Williams said, but most of the time you don’t.
“Nobody wants to sit out so it’s really easy to find guys to play with,” he added. “The games go by fast and people just want to play.”
There’s no sure-fire schedule, either. Sometimes there just isn’t anything going on, and the courts will remain empty — especially during the day. When people start getting off work in the afternoon or nights, and the temperature gets cooler, is when the action picks up.
For the most part, though, it’s a simple pleasure that people enjoy.
“Yeah, I love it,” said Kyle McNally, 24. “It’s a good way to get exercise and meet people. For anyone who’s never been, it’s a lot of fun.”
