LEXINGTON — It was the Will Levis show at Kroger Field Saturday as the Kentucky quarterback tied a career-high by throwing for four touchdown passes to help No. 8 Kentucky earn a close 31-23 win over Northern Illinois.
"Overall, just a sluggish game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Good to get it behind us. We know it's a good football team. It's tough. They're going to play hard, compete for their conference championship. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We thought, again, we did good things. Will Levis played an extremely good game once again."
After shutting out Youngstown State a week ago, Kentucky's defense got off to a rough start against the Huskies' offense.
With Ethan Hampton starting at quarterback for the injured Rocky Lombardi, Northern Illinois opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
The drive was capped off with a Hampton 3-yard touchdown pass to Tristen Tewes to give NIU an early 7-0 lead.
"The beginning of the game was sluggish for us," Stoops said. "Let them drive down and score."
Kentucky's offense would face a fourth-and-one on its opening drive, but Stoops and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello opted to roll the dice and go for the first. The decision would pay off as Levis used his legs to pick up the first down.
"I loved it," Levis said of the decision to go for the first down. "Especially down 7-0, after that long drive that they just had, it would have been tough for us to turn around to punt on our own 36 like that. And that was close. It was a close one. But glad we're able to get it. And I did not think we were gonna go for it. But it was cool to have coach trust in us and to have us do that. That's something we worked on a lot this week in that situation."
The fourth-down conversion would give the Wildcats' offense momentum as it used a season-high 16-play drive to find the end zone with a 15-yard pass from Levis to Barion Brown, tying the game at 7-7 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
"Before the play, my boy Tayvion (Robinson) was telling me, 'I got you.' So I was just relying on him to make sure the corner don't touch me," Brown said of the touchdown. "When I got the ball, all I saw was the end zone."
Midway through the second quarter, with the game deadlocked, Kentucky was pinned at its own 2-yard-line. A Kavosiey Smoke 27-yard run gave the Cats much-needed breathing room and three plays later, Levis, despite taking a shot from an NIU defender, found Tayvion Robinson for a 69-yard score to put the Cats up 14-7.
"It doesn't surprise any of us at this point," Stoops said of Levis' ability to throw the long touchdown after taking a hit. "We know he's a tough guy. We put a lot on them and he's playing really good football."
With 42 seconds left in the half, Smoke made a crucial mistake as he was hit by JaVaughn Byrd and fumbled for the second time of the night, but unlike his first fumble, this one was recovered by Nick Rattin of the Huskies to give NIU the ball back at the UK 34-yard-line.
The Huskies would drive inside the Cats' 3-yard-line, where the Huskies ran a trick play that resulted in a 3-yard touchdown pass by wide receiver Shemar Thornton to Tewes, tying the game at 14.
Kentucky would quickly regain the lead after halftime as Levis hit Brown in stride on third down for a 70-yard touchdown to put UK in front 21-14.
Brown's touchdown grabs were the first two of his career. He finished the day with a career-high 102 receiving yards coming on four catches with 76 yards gained after the catch.
"It feels good because I know I'm gonna have very talented speed," Brown said of his big night. " I know when I get the ball, and the first guy don't put his hands on me more than likely, I'm gonna be running for a minute."
Later in the quarter, Kentucky would extend its lead to 24-14 as Matt Ruffolo knocked through a 49-yard field goal to cap off a seven-play, 36-yard scoring drive.
Still up 10 in the fourth quarter, Kentucky would begin to pull away as, on third and long, Levis found Robinson for a 40-yard touchdown to push the lead to 31-14.
Robinson's pair of touchdown grabs were the first two his UK career. He finished the day with a career-high 147 receiving yards coming on seven catches and 107 yards after the catch.
"Tayvion is playing really good," Stoops said. "A crafty player. He's really skilled and talented, but he's also very smart."
NIU would add a John Richardson 38-yard field goal with 5:26 left to play to cut the UK lead to 31-17.
After forcing a Kentucky punt, NIU continued to fight back as Hampton delivered a 63-yard completion to Kacper Rutkiewicz, moving the Huskies to the UK 5-yard-line. A Zion Childress defensive holding penalty on fourth down gave the Huskies a fresh set of downs and allowed NIU to cash in as Justin Lynch ran in a touchdown from two yards out.
The Huskies would go for two but could not convert, leaving the Kentucky lead at 31-23 with 2:47 to play.
Kentucky would recover an onside kick attempt and, with NIU out of timeouts, UK was able to kneel out the clock and escape with the victory.
"Obviously not the finish that we were looking for," Stoops said of allowing NIU back into the game late. "I think that kind of puts a bad taste in everybody's mouth who was sitting there. We're up 17 with eight minutes to go in the game and you're feeling pretty decent, and I think at that point in time we punted. And, obviously, they hit the big, explosive play on the first down well, after the three. They come back and get the explosive play when we were up 14 and we knew the absolute exact play that was coming.
"And, if I'm not mistaken, the corner and one of our defenders ran into each other and created the explosive (play), which is not good in that situation. You got to make them work for their yards."
With the win, Kentucky is now 4-0 on the year. It is the team's second straight season with a 4-0 start.
The Cats will be back in action next Saturday at No. 16 Ole Miss, with running back Chris Rodriguez set to make his season debut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.