LEXINGTON — It was the Will Levis show at Kroger Field Saturday as the Kentucky quarterback tied a career-high by throwing for four touchdown passes to help No. 8 Kentucky earn a close 31-23 win over Northern Illinois.

"Overall, just a sluggish game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Good to get it behind us. We know it's a good football team. It's tough. They're going to play hard, compete for their conference championship. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We thought, again, we did good things. Will Levis played an extremely good game once again."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.