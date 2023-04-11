There isn’t a more polarizing quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft than former Kentucky passer Will Levis.
The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder is still in the process of meeting with teams leading up to the draft later this month, and nobody can seem to get a grasp on where Levis falls among the pecking order.
The consensus top four quarterbacks among analysts are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Levis — often in that order.
Levis, who was once considered a potential top overall pick, reportedly hasn’t been impressive enough to earn the No. 1 ranking anymore. That honor is now being decided between Young and Stroud. However, Richardson and Levis appear to be on that second tier as a pair of strong-armed works in progress — even if Richardson might have a slight edge.
Last week, Levis met with the Indianapolis Colts, who have the fourth overall pick. He’s also met with the Houston Texas (second) and Las Vegas Raiders (seventh), with scheduled visits with the Carolina Panthers (first), Atlanta Falcons (eighth) and Tennessee Titans (11th) coming up.
Multiple reports have indicated that teams are fearful of Levis’ turnover-prone tendencies. He has plenty of arm strength — during the NFL Scouting Combine, his 59-miles-per-hour throw was second only to Richardson (60 mph) — but he sometimes has too much confidence in his ability to fit throws into tight windows.
In his two seasons at UK, Levis passed for 5,876 yards and 46 touchdowns but also threw 25 interceptions. His junior season was markedly the better campaign, with an additional 376 yards and nine TDs coming on the ground. Nagging injuries and a woeful offensive line clearly hurt his output in 2022.
For reference, Young threw for 8200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the past two seasons; Stroud accumulated 8,123 yards and 85 TDs with 12 interceptions; and Richardson tallied 2,549 yards with 17 TDs and nine picks in his first year as a full-time starter last season but also rushed for 654 yards and nine scores.
NBC Sports’ Peter King spoke with ESPN’s Todd McShay, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and an anonymous coach last week to get their opinions. Both McShay and Jeremiah have Levis as the fourth-best signal-caller in this year’s draft, but the coach sees the former Penn State thrower as a second-round selection at best.
In a mock draft released by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson Monday, Levis slipped all the way to 23rd to be taken by the Minnesota Vikings.
“We were at Will Levis’ pro day and he’s built like a linebacker — and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold; you can actually hear the passes whistle,” Wilson wrote. “But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when [he] rolls to his left. The Vikings could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.”
On the same day, though, reports surfaced that the Colts and owner Jim Irsay are intrigued by Levis as they look for their next franchise quarterback and some stability at the position. Whether they’d take him at fourth or try to trade down in the top 10 and acquire more assets remains to be seen.
“General manager Chris Ballard needs to get the Colts a young quarterback that can start immediately and put an end to the cycle of veteran options that haven’t panned out if he wants to keep his job,” said The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy. “After losing bidding wars for the first and now third overall picks, Ballard takes Will Levis, the one quarterback left with the most immediate starting potential after his years in pro-style offenses at Kentucky. New head coach Shane Steichen will get another chance to develop a high-ceiling, dual-threat quarterback in Indianapolis.”
Other popular draft spots for Levis in mocks include seventh to the Raiders, who are looking to replace released starter Derek Carr; 11th to the Titans as they look for an heir apparent for the aging Ryan Tannehill; 16th to the Washington Commanders, who have yet to establish a consistent starter for the future; or even 19th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they search for youth after Tom Brady’s retirement.
He’s obviously a first-round pick, but nobody can quite decide where he fits. There are plenty of teams that need a new quarterback — or need to start a rebuild— and the 24-year-old Levis could be the leader they need.
