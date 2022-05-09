In the days following the 2022 NFL Draft, the talk around the Kentucky football program wasn’t about Wan’Dale Robinson fitting in with the New York Giants or Josh Paschal boosting the Detroit Lions defensive line. Instead, much of the focus around the Wildcats shifted to 2023 and the likelihood of UK quarterback Will Levis to follow in his teammates’ footsteps.
If recent predictions hold true, he has the most potential to be one of the first passers taken in next year’s draft.”
In a wave of “way-too-early” draft predictions released last week, Levis was a popular pick around the top 10 and was often paired with two teams in need of new quarterbacks — the Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
“Levis needs to find more consistency, but he has a live arm and a big 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay, who predicts Levis to go eighth overall to New York. “He has thrived in the quick game at Kentucky, with a lot of run-pass options and screen-type stuff, but there are some Josh Allen-like traits here for new Giants coach Brian Daboll.”
Of course, being drafted by the Giants would mean a reunion between Levis and Robinson, his record-setting target from UK’s 10-3 campaign in 2021.
Ryan Wilson of CBSSports sees a similar landing spot for Levis, at fifth overall to New York.
“Daniel Jones will have the 2022 season to prove himself and if things don’t work out the team will almost certainly be looking for a QB,” Wilson said. “Levis is tough and can absolutely spin it. A good campaign in the fall will have him in the first-round conversation.”
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicts Levis will be the No. 5 pick next year, while the Draft Network’s Joe Marino picks him to go sixth overall.
Michael Renner of ProFootballFocus anticipates Levis going eighth to the Seattle Seahawks, who traded veteran passer Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March.
“Levis opened a lot of eyes with his emergence after transferring from Penn State to Kentucky last season,” Renner said. “He finished with a 90.6 overall grade in now-Rams offensive coordinator Liam Cohen’s offense. Levis has easy arm talent for a 6-foot-3, 232-pound signal-caller.”
Levis, who threw for 2,846 yards and 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions — and rushed for 376 yards and nine scores — in his first season at Kentucky, isn’t putting much stock into the early hype, however.
“It’s cool, but I mean, it doesn’t matter,” he said during an interview on Kentucky Roll Call. “It’s random media people with their own opinions. Obviously, anything you see with that doesn’t guarantee anything.
“If anything, it’s just kind of cool to hear and see, but I don’t want to spend time and attention on that. I just want to keep doing and working on what’s gotten me so far.”
UK coach Mark Stoops, in a radio appearance of his own, considers it well-deserved attention for Levis.
“I know how motivated he is,” Stoops said on Kentucky Sports Radio. “It’ll drive him to see any quarterback taken in front of him because I believe he believes he can be the No. 1 quarterback taken.
“He has that kind of ability, and I think he’s going to have that kind of year.”
