With the University of Kentucky’s fall camp set to start early next month, questions still remain about the Wildcats’ new-look offense.
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Liam Coen was brought in to revamp the Cats’ attack, which has been sputtering along the last few seasons. One of the most talked-about moves for the first-year offensive coordinator will be what he does with the team’s quarterbacks.
With Terry Wilson now gone, UK will once again have to find someone capable of manning the offense — and, ideally, someone who can throw downfield.
Cue Will Levis.
The Penn State transfer, who didn’t join the Cats until after spring practice, is looking to take over the lead signal-calling role but will have some hurdles to overcome first.
In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-3, 222-pound junior appeared in 14 games with one start, totaling 644 passing yards and 473 rushing yards in a reserve capacity.
He completed 59.8% of his throwing attempts with three touchdowns and three interceptions, along with six career rushing scores.
Though Levis actually ran the ball more (133 attempts) than he threw it (102) at Penn State, don’t expect the Cats to follow suit.
They brought him in as a quarterback, and as desperately as UK needs a downfield passer, Kentucky coaches hope Levis steps in to fill that void.
On Wednesday, at least, Coen remained diplomatic on the situation.
“I think the guys that were here in the spring probably earned some respect, in terms of showing their teammates that they can get better and they’re ready to work at this new challenge,” he told the media at the PGA Barbasol Championship Pro-Am in Nicholasville. “I think Will’s work ethic and the way he carries himself has helped him step into a new locker room and, ultimately, hope to earn that respect.”
If it’s not Levis, though, then who?
Last year, three quarterbacks saw action for the Cats: Wilson, Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen.
Wilson played in 10 games, recording 1,187 passing yards with seven TDs and four interceptions. He also ran for 531 yards and five scores. In the offseason, though, Wilson transferred to New Mexico.
Gatewood, a 6-5 junior who transferred from Auburn two years ago, played in seven games for UK last season. He completed 17-of-35 passes for 109 yards with one pick.
Allen, a 6-2 sophomore from Lexington Catholic, appeared in just two games and completed three passes for 40 yards.
Kaiya Sheron, a 6-3 true freshman from Somerset, rounds out UK’s quarterbacks group.
As a team in 2020, the Cats finished among some of the worst offenses in the nation. UK ranked 115th out of 127 programs with just 318 yards per game, scoring a measly 21.8 points per outing.
Kentucky was especially woeful through the air, finishing 122nd in passing yards per game (121.5), 112th in passing touchdowns (7) and 113th in passing efficiency (111.24).
Simply put, something needs to change.
It’s no secret that the Cats love to run the ball, and with the talent of their running backs and offensive line, nobody can blame them. However, to be a high-level program within the Southeastern Conference, only running the ball won’t get the job done. UK’s been looking to break into the league’s upper echelon, and coaches are hoping a new offense led by a new quarterback will do the trick.
If the video of Levis launching a 50-yard pass from his knees that circulated last month is any indication, he’ll have the arm strength to get it done.
His time at Penn State shows he can improvise and scramble, if needed. The only thing left to determine is how Levis responds to the pressure.
Certainly, Coen will tailor his offense to fit Levis’ needs. The former three-star pro-style prospect out of Middletown, Connecticut, will be surrounded by a top-notch offensive live, quality playmakers at running back and enough weapons at wide receiver — notably top returner Josh Ali and newcomer Wan’Dale Robinson — to cause some damage.
But, as Coen points out, he’ll have to show it first.
“At the end of the day, all the workouts and stuff like that is important, but your teammates want to see you do it in practice and consistently against them,” Coen said. “... They want to see you prove it on the field.”
The Cats might massively improve in the passing department for 2021, but only time will tell.
