LEXINGTON—Kentucky didn’t open up the full playbook during Saturday’s Blue-White Game at Kroger Field, but the Wildcats showed glimpses of what to expect in the fall.
After all, it’s only April. But, in UK’s first spring contest since 2019, it was the Cats’ offense that generated the most buzz.
Despite hitting the field about an hour after it was blanketed with snow, and playing in front of a sparse crowd as a result, the first-team offense clicked in limited action.
And, predictably, it was quarterback Will Levis leading the way.
“Every time he takes the field, he’s trying to get better,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said of the incumbent starter, who directed two scoring drives in his only two appearances. “He’s competing. He’s worried about being the best player for himself. He knows he’ll help us when he does that, but he’s very driven and he’s getting better in a lot of ways.
“I felt like he was a little off on one throw today, but most of the time he looked very smooth and very clean. I’m sure Rich (Scangarello) and him will watch the film and look at the footwork and all the little things that he’s working on to become an even better player.”
Even though it was essentially just a glorified scrimmage, Levis didn’t temper his mindset — even running for a play or two and lowering his head for more yardage despite Stoops trying to whistle the play dead from his on-field position 10 yards behind the offense.
“I keep going until the play’s over,” said Levis, who led UK with nine rushing touchdowns last season. “Better to stop after the whistle than before.
“I was just playing football, I don’t think I even heard the whistle. Just doing what I do.”
Scangarello, in his first public outing as UK’s offensive coordinator, attributed Levis’s rushing mindset to the quarterback’s competitiveness.
“Since the day I walked in the door, we’ve talked about this,” Scangarello said. “Being mindful of it in practice, practicing sliding, practicing getting down — he’s not always disciplined when he does it, it’s a good habit to get down there.
“It’s part of his toughness and his style of play.”
As the leader of the team, however, Levis’s health is vital to the success of the Wildcats next season.
Though UK’s other signal-callers — former Lexington Catholic star, Beau Allen, Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan and Somerset product Kaiya Sheron — all showed glimpses of promise, nobody on the roster has the same capability to step into the starting role just yet.
Don’t be surprised to see more sliding Levis in the future, though, with his willingness to listen to Scangarello, a former quarterbacks coach with the San Francisco 49ers.
“His experience and his knowledge of the quarterback position and just football in general, you might think you understand football until you talk to someone like that,” Levis said.
“He’s a football genius. He calls good plays, and he coaches well. I’m glad to be around him, and just looking forward to building my relationship with him.”
In their first public test, the Wildcats’ offense passed despite only using 25-30% of their playbook.
Behind Levis’s leadership, Scangarello’s full offensive scheme and the wide array of talent that UK has assembled, the 2022 campaign has all the early makings to be another special season in Lexington.
