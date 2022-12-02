APTOPIX Louisville Kentucky Football

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor’s Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville on Saturday in Lexington.

 Associated Press

After two seasons in Lexington, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will forego his COVID-based final year of eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, he said on social media late Wednesday.

Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pounder from Connecticut, was already expected to turn professional after this season but hadn’t yet discussed his plans. As Kentucky waits to learn its bowl-game bid on Sunday, Levis remains unsure if he’ll suit up for UK one last time — but he knows he’s ready to move on.

