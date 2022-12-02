After two seasons in Lexington, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will forego his COVID-based final year of eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, he said on social media late Wednesday.
Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pounder from Connecticut, was already expected to turn professional after this season but hadn’t yet discussed his plans. As Kentucky waits to learn its bowl-game bid on Sunday, Levis remains unsure if he’ll suit up for UK one last time — but he knows he’s ready to move on.
“My intentions are to enter the draft after this season,” Levis said on a Blue Chips Twitter space. “I still don’t know about the bowl game yet. I’ve talked with the coaches and the people I needed to these past couple days. I will be making a decision (on the bowl) soon, but nothing is final.”
Levis, who transferred from Penn State to Kentucky for the last two seasons, entered the 2022 college football campaign hyped as one of the top projected picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Though he and the Wildcats both fell short of their seasonal goals, a popular landing spot for Levis in early mock drafts still has him going fifth overall — and the third passer off the board behind Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud — to the Carolina Panthers.
This comes following a season in which UK went 7-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play with Levis passing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while battling nagging injuries throughout the year. His rushing output was limited by an offensive line that surrendered 42 sacks, with Levis running for only two scores.
During his first year in Lexington, Levis threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 picks while adding 376 yards and nine TDs on the ground. He led UK to a 10-3 campaign and a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
Levis admitted that both he and the Wildcats failed to reach expectations this season, but the season-ending victory over Louisville helped alleviate some of that disappointment.
“It was great to get that win because I feel like, looking back on the season, the first thing I’ll always think about is coming up short from what our initial goals were, which was obviously to go on to win a championship and, overall, just win more games than we ended up winning throughout the season,” he said. “It’s always going to be disappointing, but the last game we had — to get that win against our rivals after a few tough weeks — that made us feel a lot better about how the season went as a whole.
“Overall, I definitely think I could’ve played better. I made some good plays and some bad plays, and it’s a matter of me learning the game and making the good plays more than the bad plays.”
As for what Levis expects at the next level, he simply wants to contribute.
“I was a Patriots fan growing up, so I grew up always wanting to be the Patriots’ quarterback, but it’s not a matter of who you’re a fan of,” he said. “It’s a business matter, and I want to be part of an organization that’s going to help support me and believe in me and help bring me to the heights I want to reach as a quarterback.
“I know that I can be (the top pick), and I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen. I hope I am, and I just want to go out and prove it to everyone else as well.”
While Levis plans to leave UK via draft, five other Wildcats have announced their plans to enter the draft portal: Wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rahsaan Lewis and DeMarcus Harris, along with reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke.
That number is expected to grow in the coming days, but Levis doesn’t anticipate UK taking a step back because of it.
“I’m excited to see how they’re going to do next year,” he said. “Obviously, with the change at offensive coordinator, it’ll be interesting to see who Stoops brings in and what direction their offense goes in, because I know that they want to take extremely big steps forward from how we played this year, because that was definitely not up to our standards.
“It’s going to be a good future for Kentucky, I think.”
