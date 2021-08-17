When Will Levis transferred from Penn State in February, he wanted to find a program where he could make a difference.
In his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-3, 232-pounder appeared in 15 games but started just two. In all, he threw for 644 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 473 yards and six scores.
Not long after entering the transfer portal, Levis landed at the University of Kentucky, where he had a productive spring and early portion of fall camp. After another successful showing at Saturday’s scrimmage at Kroger Field, he was named the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for 2021.
“He’s been extremely efficient at running the offense,” UK coach Mark Stoops said Sunday afternoon. “... His first throw in the stadium was a 65-yard touchdown strike for his first live play in the stadium. He has a lot of talent, and he’s been doing some things very good.
“He’s been very efficient, he’s got unbelievable arm strength, and he’s a big, strong guy. He won the job.”
As a result, former Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood will enter the transfer portal, and former Lexington Catholic star quarterback Beau Allen will serve as the team’s reserve signal-caller.
Stoops and first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who has installed a pro-style offense for the Wildcats, were leaning toward Levis before the weekend began, but the scrimmage — the first of fall camp — solidified their decision.
“It’s very hard to make that decision without at least getting one scrimmage in,” Stoops said. “I don’t think anyone would be comfortable making that decision. We saw what was going on, we saw the talent and saw some things, but we wanted to give all three guys competing for the starting job an opportunity.
“They all have done some really good things through camp, but this was clear.”
One of the factors that allowed Levis to stand out early was his quick understanding and grasps of UK’s offensive schemes and playbook — something that didn’t especially surprise UK’s coaching staff.
“You have a pretty good idea, when you’re recruiting a young man, what he’s capable of,” Stoops said. “In that way, it doesn’t surprise me. He’s a hard worker, he’s unbelievably talented, and the operation (of the offense) is very smooth for a guy that hasn’t been here very long.”
Levis understands the chance in front of him, as well.
“I’m so incredibly blessed to be given this amazing opportunity,” he wrote on Twitter. “Words can’t describe how excited I am to lead this group of guys! Get ready for a great season, Big Blue Nation!”
As a three-star prospect at Xavier High School in Middletown, Connecticut, Levis threw for a program-record 2,793 and 27 touchdowns as a senior. He then served primarily as a reserve, including a redshirt freshman campaign, in three years at Penn State.
The experience Levis possesses, Stoops pointed out, helps make the junior graduate transfer a complete quarterback.
“His presence is felt immediately,” Stoops said. “His presence is strong, he’s a very mature young man, very intelligent, has a great presence about him, a great command. There’s the command in the huddle, then there’s also the talent in the arm.
“It doesn’t take long to see the arm talent, that’s for sure.”
Now, with a starter established under center, the Wildcats turn their attention to preparing for their Sept. 4 season-opener against Louisiana Monroe.
“We have a big week this week,” Stoops said. “I want to feel 100% when we walk off the field next Saturday, after the scrimmage, that we’re game ready. We still would have a couple weeks after in preparation, but I want that confidence there within our team, and Will is no different from the rest of the guys in that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.