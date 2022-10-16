In a game that looked dire throughout the first half, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Will Levis stepped up after intermission and carried Kentucky past what had been a slog of mental mistakes, physical shortcomings and less-than-ideal playcalling.
When it was all said and done Saturday night, the No. 22 Wildcats dispatched No. 16 Mississippi State for a 27-17 victory at Kroger Field and got back on track in the process, snapping a two-game losing skid after defeats against Mississippi and South Carolina.
The contest was deadlocked at 3-3 at halftime after a brutal first half that featured 16 total penalties — including 10 that cost UK 70 yards, as well as a punt return touchdown by freshman Barion Brown — and things didn’t look much brighter when Levis left the field with an injured shoulder less than two minutes into the second half.
However, the heralded signal-caller, who projects to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, returned to a massive ovation just moments after the Bulldogs scored to go up 10-6 midway through the third quarter.
“I sent a littie birdie in (the locker room) and the birdie said that the X-ray was negative,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “I knew, with that guy, being that it was a non-throwing shoulder and it wasn’t broke, that he would be back out there. And sure enough, he was.”
The Penn State transfer promptly led an eight-play, 76-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard scoring toss to Rahsaan Lewis to put UK (5-2, 2-2 in SEC) back on top.
“It’s hard to give it the recognition that it deserves because he is a tough player,” Stoops said of Levis. “And he’s a great leader. He has that belief about him, because he’s earned it. He’s worked for it.
“That’s a guy that prepares and works and leads the team.”
The Cats never looked back from there.
Rodriguez, who looked unstoppable at times in the second half, churned out 196 yards on 30 carries and hit pay dirt twice after intermission.
Despite missing top target Tayvion Robinson, Levis completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception — a screen pass that was jumped by Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes and returned 59 yards to pull the Bulldogs to within 20-17 with 8:33 remaining.
With the momentum in jeopardy of slipping away, UK answered right back. On third down and with everyone in the stadium expecting another tough Rodriguez run, Levis connected with Dekel Crowdus for a 50-yard gain that put Kentucky into the red zone.
“You gotta do what you have to do,” Stoops said. “You don’t know that one play. I said that at halftime last week, it doesn’t matter. Hey, stick with it, that one catch could make a difference in the game. I’m glad we came up with it today.”
One play later, Rodriguez dragged a pile of defenders and his own teammates into the end zone for a 7-yard TD that essentially put the contest out of reach.
The game wasn’t pretty, and the Cats’ offensive performance wasn’t perfect, but Kentucky did enough to get the job done with Levis and Rodriguez leading the way.
Kentucky now heads into its bye week before traveling to face the surging Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 29, and it’ll take another high-level effort from Levis and Rodriguez — as well as some contributions by others — to leave Knoxville with a win.
Next time, though, the Wildcats wouldn’t mind a faster start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.