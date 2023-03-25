Quarterbacks are a hot commodity atop 2023 NFL Draft boards, and it’s not unreasonable to think that former Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis could be among the top five picks taken in late April.
Levis, a 6-foot-3, 231-pounder, took his turn to show off in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams at UK’s Pro Day on Friday, following Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud on Wednesday and Alabama’s Bryce Young on Thursday. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is the other top quarterback prospect.
By all accounts, Levis displayed the “cannon” that he bragged about during the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. His arm strength caught the attention of SEC and NFL network broadcasters, who ventured to guess that he had the same sort of impact on the scouts in attendance during his 50-throw script.
The plan was for Levis to show off “every club” in his bag.
“I think I covered all the bases,” he told NFL Network, “and I thought I did a pretty good job and had a lot of fun throwing with my receivers.”
In the end, his performance may not have swayed anyone. If anything, he proved that the nagging foot and shoulder injuries he suffered throughout 2022 were now in the rear-view mirror, but it’s doubtful that he jumps Stroud or Young as one of the top two passers taken off the board. In fact, analysts predict Levis to go anywhere from third to 20th.
Levis, who clearly has the arm strength and athleticism to play at the NFL level, served as UK’s starting signal-caller for the past two seasons after transferring from Penn State. In his junior campaign, regarded as his more productive season with the Wildcats, Levis passed for 2,826 yards with with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 13 games. He also ran for 376 yards and nine TDs.
After testing the draft waters, he returned for a senior campaign to pass for 2,406 yards with 19 scores and 10 picks in 11 outings. His foot injury severely limited his mobility, and he wasn’t nearly as much of a rushing threat anymore. He was also sacked 36 times, at times holding on to the ball for too long as defenders took advantage of UK’s struggling offensive line.
As impressive as Levis was for UK, there’s one underlying issue that could hurt him at the NFL level: Decision making.
He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, as seen by his comments during the NFL draft process. Confidence is key for any high-level athlete, but it could also be, perhaps, his biggest detriment as well.
Levis thinks he can make just about every throw on the field. Of course, he has the strength and accuracy to get the ball just about anywhere. The only problem? Sometimes those throws end up in the hands of defenders as he tries to force throws into small windows.
Levis has often been compared to Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen for their similarities in playing style, but that’s a best-case scenario in many ways. If Levis doesn’t learn from his mistakes and continues forcing throws, he could turn out more like former southern Indiana high school star, Vanderbilt standout and 12-year NFL veteran Jay Cutler.
That’s not a bad thing — after all, how many players can say they’ve done what Cutler’s done? — but the ceiling for Levis is so much higher.
Cutler’s arm power was always considered his biggest strength, but his gunslinger mentality often got the former No. 11 pick into trouble. By the time Cutler’s career wrapped up in 2017, he was 74-79 as a starter with just three winning seasons under his belt.
Levis has all the tools to be much more impactful at the NFL level, and it all starts with making better decisions.
He’s a lock as a first-round selection and should have all the opportunities to succeed, especially if he lands with a team willing to put in the time to help him develop and get his bad habits under control.
At this point, though, Levis’s success in the NFL is squarely up to him.
