Quarterbacks are a hot commodity atop 2023 NFL Draft boards, and it’s not unreasonable to think that former Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis could be among the top five picks taken in late April.

Levis, a 6-foot-3, 231-pounder, took his turn to show off in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams at UK’s Pro Day on Friday, following Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud on Wednesday and Alabama’s Bryce Young on Thursday. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is the other top quarterback prospect.

