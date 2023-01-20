The 2023 NFL Draft is still more than three months away, but as the season begins winding down, talks of the upcoming draft have only picked up steam.
Some of the more hotly-debated topics over the last several weeks have been centered around Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and his projected draft position.
Following his junior campaign in 2021, the 6-foot-3, 231-pounder had already earned acclaim as an early pick in the 2023 draft — with experts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicting a monstrous senior season for Levis.
That didn’t happen, as Levis suffered through foot, finger and shoulder ailments throughout the year, but his name never wavered from first-round predictions. In fact, over the last week, he’s inched closer and closer toward the top of the board in recent mock drafts — and the betting odds are following suit.
On FanDuel, the Connecticut native’s odds of being taken No. 1 overall went from +2200 to +900, while the odds at DraftKings were cut in half from +2000 to +1000. Caesers Sportsbook followed a similar pattern, going from +1400 to +800.
Though he’s not the odds-on favorite to be drafted first — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter are still ahead of him in that regard — it’s not as cut-and-dry as some might think.
According to Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings, he expects the Indianapolis Colts to swoop in with a massive trade package to pry the No. 1 overall pick away from the Chicago Bears. The projected deal includes the Nos. 4, 35 and 103 picks, along with 2024 first- and second-round picks, for the top spot.
“Every team will have their ‘favorite’ at quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft and it just feels like Will Levis will be the Colts’ guy — or at least near the top of their list,” Cummings wrote. “He’s the prototype QB that (Colts owner) Jim Irsay and (general manager) Chris Ballard covet.
“Whether they can correct his flaws is a different story, but Levis does have the high-level talent worth banking on. With the Texans sitting at second overall, however, the Colts will have to pay a hefty price.”
In that situation, Levis would take over for veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan, who struggled in his first, and perhaps only, year in Indianapolis. A Levis selection — whether it’s a result of trading for the first overall pick or staying pat and waiting for him at No. 4 — would put the UK quarterback less than three hours from Lexington.
Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling sees a similar landing spot for Levis.
“Don’t say it won’t happen, because we’ve seen it way too many times before,” he wrote for the USA Today affiliate. “I’m not sold on Levis, but it won’t surprise me if a team like the Colts falls in love with his physical tools, toughness, and potential, looking past the flaws and inconsistencies in his play. Indy would have to give the Bears a massive haul to get up here, but to leapfrog a division rival (Houston) that also needs a quarterback, they might just be willing.”
Pro Football Focus doesn’t have Levis atop its big board, but Levis still remains a high draft pick as the second-ranked quarterback and the third overall prospect.
“Levis fought to keep his head above water week in and week out against SEC competition,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “He’ll be battle-tested for the NFL. Levis played through turf toe for much of the 2022 season but earned a 90.6 overall grade when healthy under former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021.”
Levis will have the opportunity to improve his standing in either of the upcoming East West Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl in early February, as well as Kentucky’s Pro Day and the NFL Combine. The NFL Draft is slated to begin April 27 in Kansas City.
