Tim Lewis hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Lewis aced the No. 6 hole from 106 yards using an 8-iron.
Witnessing the feat were Rick Kenczka, Cody Kenczka, Nick Tinnell and Mike Schlomer.
UK’S WEAVER EARNS COMEBACK HONOR
Sophomore outside linebacker J.J. Weaver has been named one of the three winners of the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Tuesday, in association with The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. Weaver joins Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Florida State’s McKenzie Milton, and the three will be recognized at a special ceremony during the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
This marks the second straight season Kentucky has had the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year, as offensive guard Kenneth Horsey received the honor in 2020. Defensive end Josh Paschal was named honorable mention in 2019.
Weaver will be recognized at halftime of the UK men’s basketball game on Wednesday against Western Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
